President Trump is Already Securing Our Border and Deporting Criminal Aliens

Immediately after being sworn in President Trump took executive action to stop the invasion at the southern border and to empower law enforcement agents to deport criminal aliens

“In a move fulfilling one of now-President Donald Trump’s campaign promises, the Trump administration shuttered the use of CBP One, a President Joe Biden-era app meant to help process migrants seeking to apply for asylum in the U.S.” USA Today: Trump kills Biden-era CBP One app for asylum-seekers at the border

“The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Monday issued memos to repeal limits on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents imposed by former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas…ICE agents who spoke to Fox News said they believe that rescinding the Mayorkas order is going to free them up to go after more illegal immigrants.” Fox News: Trump DHS repeals key Mayorkas memo limiting ICE agents, orders parole review

“Federal officers swept into sanctuary cities on President Trump’s first full day in office Tuesday, nabbing more than 300 illegal migrant criminals — including an attempted murderer and a child molester — to hold them for deportation.” The New York Post: ICE arrested 308 illegal migrants — including attempted murderer and a child molester — on Trump’s first full day in office

“The Trump administration is attempting to amass a larger force of law-enforcement officials to help carry out deportations by granting agents across the federal government the same powers as an immigration officer, according to an internal memo.” The Wall Street Journal: Trump Gives Gun, Drug Agents Deportation Power

“The number of Border Patrol encounters at the southern border in the first three days of the Trump administration is 35% lower than the final three days of the Biden administration, the sources said.” Fox News: Border encounters drop sharply as Trump launches crackdown on illegal immigration