DHS Sweeps into Action to Protect Child from Tren De Aragua Parents 

WASHINGTON – Despite claims from the Venezuelan government that the U.S. “kidnapped” a child, the truth is DHS took action because both her parents are part of Tren De Aragua.

The child’s father, Maiker Espinoza-Escalona is a lieutenant of Tren De Aragua who oversees homicides, drug sales, kidnappings, extortion, sex trafficking and operates a torture house. The child’s mother, Yorely Escarleth Bernal Inciarte oversees recruitment of young women for drug smuggling and prostitution. These criminal illegal aliens entered the country illegally and had final orders of removal from a judge.

Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem, both of these criminal gang members have been removed from our country.

In partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services, the child was taken off the deportation flight manifest for her safety and welfare. The child remains in the care and custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement and is currently placed with a foster family.

The previous administration allowed many children who came across the border unaccompanied to be placed with sponsors who were actually smugglers and sex traffickers. In less than 100 days, Secretary Noem and Secretary Kennedy have already reunited over 5,000 unaccompanied children with a relative or safe guardian.

Statement attributable to a senior DHS official:

“Thanks to President Trump, these Tren De Aragua gang members have been removed from our country. Due to the violent criminal activities of the parents including operating a torture house, sex trafficking, and kidnapping the child was removed from their custody. We will not allow this child to be abused and continue to be exposed to criminal activity that endangers her safety.