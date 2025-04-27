Deputy Secretary Edgar Joins HSI Drug Trafficking Warrant Operation in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA – On Friday, Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar joined Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Los Angeles in a warrant operation that resulted in the arrest of a suspected drug trafficker.

“Day in and day out, our HSI agents are empowered under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem to remove gang members, criminals, and drugs from our communities,” said Deputy Secretary Edgar. “I’m thankful for the frontline heroes who keep Americans safe from the worst of the worst law breakers.”

The HSI Los Angeles Special Response Team executed three state search warrants that resulted in the arrest of wanted fugitive. Search warrants were executed in La Puente, Pomona, and Compton, California regarding an ongoing drug trafficking investigation for cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

Pedro Sainz Minjarez was arrested for an outstanding warrant regarding possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy. This is a joint investigation involving the Riverside Sheriff’s Office, United States Customs and Border Protection, and the United States Marshals Service.

Deputy Secretary Edgar, coleader of the HSTF, also led a meeting Friday with partners in Los Angeles to discuss delivering President Trump’s priorities. Under the HSTF, the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice have joined in a historic partnership to tackle crime and keep Americans safe.

Participants of the meeting included representatives from the Los Angeles HSI, ATF, ERO, FBI, and U.S. Attorney offices.

