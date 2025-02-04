Launch Your NFL Career at the Sports Management Worldwide NFL Combine Sports Career Conference
Ideal for aspiring NFL professionals, the SMWW Football Career Conference at the NFL Combine connects you with industry leaders & provides tools to succeed as a sports agent, scout, or team executive.”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Management Worldwide (SMWW), the global leader in sports career education, announces the NFL Combine Sports Career Conference, happening February 27 – March 1, 2025, in Indianapolis, Indiana. This premier event, held during the NFL Scouting Combine, is designed for individuals aspiring to build successful careers in football, including sports agents, scouts, coaches, analytics experts, broadcasters, media professionals, and team executives and entry level.
— Dr. Lynn Lashbrook, SMWW President
By attending the NFL Combine Sports Career Conference, participants gain insider knowledge, develop critical skills, and network with top NFL professionals. With industry-leading speakers and the possibility of accessing the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium, this event provides unmatched career-building opportunities for those pursuing careers in football player representation, contract negotiation, and athlete marketing, name, image and likeness, media, marketing, analytics, and more.
NFL Industry Speakers
Attendees will hear directly from NFL insiders and experts across all sectors of professional football. Speakers are now being invited but past years have included:
Aaron Schatz, Football Outsiders & Pro Football Prospectus
Adam Caplan, ESPN NFL Insider
Adam Farrand, Athletes Performance Institute – NFL Combine & Football Business Development Manager
Adam Schefter, ESPN NFL Insider
Alex Brown, Optimum Scouting Head Central Scout
Bill Guertin, The 800-Pound Gorilla, Marketing Consultant to 65 Major League Teams
Bill Polian, ESPN Analyst, former NFL Executive
Bryan Harper, Minnesota Vikings VP of Content and Productions
Daniel Krywaruczenko, InstantScouting Assistant Director
Darren Heitner, Sports Lawyer, Dynasty Dealings, Sports Business Author
Dr. Lynn Lashbrook, President, and Founder of Sports Management Worldwide
Greg Hylton, Indianapolis Colts VP Premium Seating and Ticket Sales
Jack Mills, NFL Agent
Jackie Davidson, NFL Consultant
Jackie Davidson, NFL Salary Cap Consultant
Jen Mueller, Seattle Seahawks Sideline Reporter
Jim Solano, NFL Agent
Joel Corry, CBSsports.com Writer, and SMWW Faculty
John Wooten, NFL Legend
Josh Liskiewitz, Pro Football Focus Analyst
Kelli Masters, KMM Sports Agency Founder & NFL Agent
Kristen Kuliga, NFL Agent
Les Snead, LA Rams General Manager
Marc Trestman, Toronto Argonauts Head Coach
Mark Dominik, ESPN Analyst and Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers GM
Matt Moore, Former NFL Quarterback, Miami Dolphins Scout
Matt Sheldon, Miami Dolphins director of Football Research and Strategy
Michael Tanier, Bleacher Report NFL National Lead Writer
Mike Stoeber, Jacksonville Jaguars Associate Director of Football Technology and SMWW Faculty
Mike Tannenbaum, Miami Dolphins Executive Vice President, Football Operations
Paraag Marathe, San Francisco 49ers President
Ray Farmer, Former Cleveland Browns
Ric Serritella, NFL Draft Bible Founder
Russ Lande, GM Jr. Founder and SMWW Faculty
Steve Baker, NFL Agent
Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus Senior Analyst
Tom Mills, NFL Agent (Baker Mayfield)
Tony Khan, Jacksonville Jaguars Senior VP of Football Technologies
Zack Moore, Caponomics Author
These thought leaders represent the best in football scouting, sports agency, analytics, coaching, media, and athlete representation, providing attendees with invaluable career insights.
Special Focus on Sports Agents and Athlete Representation
With speakers like Kelli Masters, one of the NFL’s most respected agents, and Joel Corry, a former NFL agent and salary cap expert, attendees will learn the intricacies of:
Access to the NFL Combine
Conference registrants may receive preference for attending the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium, where the future stars of the NFL showcase their skills in front of scouts, agents, and team executives. Upon registration, detailed instructions for applying for Combine tickets will be provided. While access is not guaranteed, attending the SMWW conference significantly enhances the likelihood of this unique opportunity.
Scholarships for Aspiring Professionals
SMWW is committed to helping aspiring sports professionals achieve their dreams. A limited number of scholarships—covering full or partial registration costs—are available for eligible applicants. To apply, submit your resume and a one-page letter explaining why you deserve a scholarship to info@smww.com.
Why Attend the NFL Combine Sports Career Conference?
Unparalleled Networking: Build connections with NFL executives, scouts, agents, coaches, media professionals, and analysts.
Expert Insights: Learn directly from some of the most influential figures in the NFL.
Career Advancement: Gain the tools and mentorship you need to break into or elevate your career in football, whether as a sports agent or team executive.
More information:
https://www.sportsmanagementworldwide.com/conferences/nfl-combine-sports-career-conference
About Sports Management Worldwide
Sports Management Worldwide is the global leader in sports career education, offering cutting-edge training and mentorship for careers in sports agency, scouting, coaching, analytics, media, and athlete representation. SMWW has helped thousands of graduates launch successful careers in professional sports, including roles in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and more.
