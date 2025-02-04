Launch Your NFL Career at the Sports Management Worldwide NFL Combine Sports Career Conference

Adam Schefter, ESPN sharing his hard earned wisdom about how to get a job in sports. Sports Management Worldwide

Ideal for aspiring NFL professionals, the SMWW Football Career Conference at the NFL Combine connects you with industry leaders & provides tools to succeed as a sports agent, scout, or team executive.” — Dr. Lynn Lashbrook, SMWW President

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sports Management Worldwide (SMWW), the global leader in sports career education, announces the NFL Combine Sports Career Conference, happening February 27 – March 1, 2025, in Indianapolis, Indiana. This premier event, held during the NFL Scouting Combine, is designed for individuals aspiring to build successful careers in football, including sports agents, scouts, coaches, analytics experts, broadcasters, media professionals, and team executives and entry level.By attending the NFL Combine Sports Career Conference, participants gain insider knowledge, develop critical skills, and network with top NFL professionals. With industry-leading speakers and the possibility of accessing the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium, this event provides unmatched career-building opportunities for those pursuing careers in football player representation, contract negotiation, and athlete marketing, name, image and likeness, media, marketing, analytics, and more.NFL Industry SpeakersAttendees will hear directly from NFL insiders and experts across all sectors of professional football. Aaron Schatz, Football Outsiders & Pro Football ProspectusAdam Caplan, ESPN NFL InsiderAdam Farrand, Athletes Performance Institute – NFL Combine & Football Business Development ManagerAdam Schefter, ESPN NFL InsiderAlex Brown, Optimum Scouting Head Central ScoutBill Guertin, The 800-Pound Gorilla, Marketing Consultant to 65 Major League TeamsBill Polian, ESPN Analyst, former NFL ExecutiveBryan Harper, Minnesota Vikings VP of Content and ProductionsDaniel Krywaruczenko, InstantScouting Assistant DirectorDarren Heitner, Sports Lawyer, Dynasty Dealings, Sports Business Author Dr. Lynn Lashbrook , President, and Founder of Sports Management WorldwideGreg Hylton, Indianapolis Colts VP Premium Seating and Ticket SalesJack Mills, NFL AgentJackie Davidson, NFL ConsultantJackie Davidson, NFL Salary Cap ConsultantJen Mueller, Seattle Seahawks Sideline ReporterJim Solano, NFL AgentJoel Corry, CBSsports.com Writer, and SMWW FacultyJohn Wooten, NFL LegendJosh Liskiewitz, Pro Football Focus AnalystKelli Masters, KMM Sports Agency Founder & NFL AgentKristen Kuliga, NFL AgentLes Snead, LA Rams General ManagerMarc Trestman, Toronto Argonauts Head CoachMark Dominik, ESPN Analyst and Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers GMMatt Moore, Former NFL Quarterback, Miami Dolphins ScoutMatt Sheldon, Miami Dolphins director of Football Research and StrategyMichael Tanier, Bleacher Report NFL National Lead WriterMike Stoeber, Jacksonville Jaguars Associate Director of Football Technology and SMWW FacultyMike Tannenbaum, Miami Dolphins Executive Vice President, Football OperationsParaag Marathe, San Francisco 49ers PresidentRay Farmer, Former Cleveland BrownsRic Serritella, NFL Draft Bible FounderRuss Lande, GM Jr. Founder and SMWW FacultySteve Baker, NFL AgentSteve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus Senior AnalystTom Mills, NFL Agent (Baker Mayfield)Tony Khan, Jacksonville Jaguars Senior VP of Football TechnologiesZack Moore, Caponomics AuthorThese thought leaders represent the best in football scouting, sports agency, analytics, coaching, media, and athlete representation, providing attendees with invaluable career insights.Special Focus on Sports Agents and Athlete RepresentationWith speakers like Kelli Masters, one of the NFL's most respected agents, and Joel Corry, a former NFL agent and salary cap expert, attendees will learn the intricacies of:Access to the NFL CombineConference registrants may receive preference for attending the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium, where the future stars of the NFL showcase their skills in front of scouts, agents, and team executives. Upon registration, detailed instructions for applying for Combine tickets will be provided. While access is not guaranteed, attending the SMWW conference significantly enhances the likelihood of this unique opportunity.Scholarships for Aspiring ProfessionalsSMWW is committed to helping aspiring sports professionals achieve their dreams. A limited number of scholarships—covering full or partial registration costs—are available for eligible applicants. To apply, submit your resume and a one-page letter explaining why you deserve a scholarship to info@smww.com.Why Attend the NFL Combine Sports Career Conference?Unparalleled Networking: Build connections with NFL executives, scouts, agents, coaches, media professionals, and analysts.Expert Insights: Learn directly from some of the most influential figures in the NFL.Career Advancement: Gain the tools and mentorship you need to break into or elevate your career in football, whether as a sports agent or team executive.About Sports Management WorldwideSports Management Worldwide is the global leader in sports career education, offering cutting-edge training and mentorship for careers in sports agency, scouting, coaching, analytics, media, and athlete representation. SMWW has helped thousands of graduates launch successful careers in professional sports, including roles in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and more.

