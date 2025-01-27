Connect with Top Soccer Scouts, Agents, & Coaches at the MLS Preseason Coachella Valley Invitational

MLS Preseason Networking & 14 MLS Teams on one pitch! Sports Management Worldwide

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Any soccer coach, scout, agent, or an aspiring soccer professional looking to break into the industry is invited to join Sports Management Worldwide (SMWW) at the Coachella Valley Invitational for a once-in-a-lifetime networking event designed to elevate one's soccer career and connect with key decision-makers in Major League Soccer (MLS), the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), the United Soccer League (USL), and collegiate soccer.This exclusive SMWW Meet & Greet is the chance to network with top soccer professionals, learn industry secrets, and access expert career guidance to help land the dream soccer job.The public is invited:*Soccer Coaches: Meet MLS and collegiate staff to learn what it takes to coach at the highest level.*Soccer Scouts: Connect with MLS, NWSL, and USL scouts to discover insider tips for success in talent identification.*Soccer Agents: Learn directly from FIFA agents and top player personnel experts about representation and recruitment.*Aspiring Soccer Professionals: Build your network and gain valuable insights to break into soccer jobs in coaching, analytics, media, and player representation.*Soccer Enthusiasts: Get behind-the-scenes access to professional soccer and the opportunity to meet industry leaders.*Sports Management students*Scholarships available for aspiring students.Opportunities to:1. Network with Industry LeadersRub shoulders with some of soccer’s most influential figures, including:--Dr. Lynn Lashbrook, SMWW President--Maikel Tsuji, FIFA Agent--Matt Martin, Real Salt Lake Scout--Gordon Kljestan, Sr. Director of Player Personnel, LA Galaxy--Robert Vidrio, LAFC Scout--Eddie Rock, Chicago Fire Head of Strategy--Joey Yusunas, LAFC Scout…and many more!Take advantage of this rare opportunity to build relationships with agents, coaches, and executives who shape the soccer industry.2. Gain Fieldside Access to MLS Preseason ActionGet an up-close view of 14 MLS teams competing during the preseason. Watch games fieldside and analyze the action like a professional scout and/or agent. Learn how teams make final roster decisions. See top players and rising stars for the 2025 rosters.3. Unlock Expert Career GuidanceFrom coaching and scouting to soccer analytics and player representation, SMWW’s experts will share actionable strategies to help succeed in the soccer industry.Why the Coachella Valley Invitational is the Perfect Event for Soccer Professionals---Ideal Weather: 75-degree sunny skies make for perfect networking conditions.---Affordable Travel: Budget-friendly flights and accommodations make this event accessible for professionals and students alike.---Breathtaking Location: Enjoy the stunning desert scenery of the Coachella Valley and nearby Palm Springs while immersing yourself in soccer action.About the Coachella Valley Invitational:The Coachella Valley Invitational is a premier MLS preseason event showcasing elite competition, featuring top teams including:*Austin FC*Sporting Kansas City*San Diego FC*New York City FC*San Jose Earthquakes*New York Red Bulls*Portland Timbers*Chicago Fire FC*LA Galaxy*Charlotte FC*Minnesota United FC*St. Louis City SCIt’s an exciting platform for both soccer enthusiasts and professionals to experience the game up close on the pitch.Whether you're starting your soccer career or advancing in the industry, the SMWW Meet & Greet is the perfect opportunity to connect with key figures, expand your network, and gain insider knowledge.📅 Event Details:When: Saturday, February 8, 2025Where: Coachella Valley Invitational, Indio, CaliforniaLearn about exciting opportunities in soccer coaching, scouting, and player representation.For media inquiries, contact:Sports Management Worldwidestudentservices@SMWW.com503-445-7105About Sports Management Worldwide (SMWW)Sports Management Worldwide (SMWW) is the global leader in sports business education, offering 50+ online courses and networking opportunities to help individuals achieve their career goals in soccer, football, motorsports, baseball, basketball, hockey, cricket, rugby, and beyond.

