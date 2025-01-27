Sports Management Worldwide Football Career Networking Opportunity at Reese’s Senior Bowl

Networking at the SMWW Senior Bowl Meet & Greet Sports Management Worldwide

The Senior Bowl is a launchpad for football careers. Meet NFL decision-makers, build connections, and open doors to opportunities. If you want to break into football, this is the place to be!” — Dr. Lynn Lashbrook

MOBILE, OR, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sports Management Worldwide Football Career Networking Opportunity at Reese’s Senior BowlMobile, Alabama - Monday, January 27, 2025 - 8-10 PM CSTKickstart Your Football Career at the Senior Bowl Meet & Greet!. Join some of the biggest names in football for an exclusive Senior Bowl Meet & Greet on Monday, January 27, 2025, from 8:00-10:00 PM CST at Veets Bar & Grill's private upstairs room in Mobile, Alabama.What to Expect:Rub shoulders with NFL legends, top analysts, and sports executives, including: Dr. Lynn Lashbrook , President of SMWW, NFLPA AgentBrian "Baldy" Baldinger, NFL Network Analyst and former NFL player.Mark Dominik, former NFL General Manager.Dane Vandernat, CFL ScoutMark Gorscak, Former NFL Scout/NFL Combine TimerRic Serritella, NFL Draft Bible FounderBret Kanis, NBA Agent with years of experience in contract negotiation.Ike Worth, SMWW Operations Directorand so many more!This two-hour networking event is a unique chance to connect with industry leaders, share your ambitions, and answer any questions you might have about careers on the business side of football. The SMWW Senior Bowl Meet & Greet has become the unofficial who’s who of the NFL. You never know who might show up!Learn from the Best: Hear insights from NFL executives, agents, and scouts about breaking into and thriving in the football industry.Exclusive Access: Network with professionals who have the connections and expertise to help you succeed.Career Opportunities: For graduates of SMWW’s Football Scout Apprenticeship and Football Agent Apprenticeship, special scouting and recruiting opportunities await with Ric Serritella and Dane Vandernat during Senior Bowl practices.Scholarships available.The Senior Bowl:Dubbed “The NFL Draft starts in Mobile,” the Senior Bowl is the ultimate pre-draft showcase, bringing together the nation’s top collegiate players and NFL draft prospects. Coached by entire NFL coaching staffs, this event is a critical evaluation ground for NFL scouts and executives.Senior Bowl Practices:When: Tuesday, January 28 – Thursday, January 30, 2025Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium, University of South AlabamaPractice Times:9:30 AM – 11:30 AM (NATIONAL Team)12:00 PM – 2:00 PM (AMERICAN Team)Parking is free, and all practices are open to the public!Location Details:Meet & Greet Venue: Veets Bar & Grill (upstairs private party room), located across from the Senior Bowl Headquarter Hotel.Why Veets? Known as the unofficial networking hub for NFL executives, Veets is where football’s decision-makers gather off the clock.Open to the public:Anyone 21 or older with a passion for football is welcome! Whether you’re a student, an aspiring coach, scout, analyst, or just a football fanatic.Don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity to elevate your football career.About SMWW Sports Management Worldwide (SMWW) is a global leader in sports education and career training. With specialized courses like Football Scouting, Analytics, and Agent Apprenticeships, and graduate degree programs, SMWW has helped countless individuals break into the competitive world of professional sports.Join us at the Senior Bowl and take your first step toward a successful career in football!Sports Management Worldwide (SMWW)

