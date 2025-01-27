Onyx Health and Emids Partner to Accelerate CMS Interoperability Compliance for Healthcare Organizations

Onyx & Emids partner to help healthcare organizations comply with complex CMS Interoperability Rules for Patient and Provider Access and Prior Authorization.

MISSION HILLS, KS, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onyx Health , a leader in FHIR-based interoperability solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Emids, a global digital transformation leader in the healthcare and life sciences industry. This collaboration aims to provide healthcare organizations with robust, end-to-end solutions to meet the evolving CMS interoperability compliance mandates, including CMS-9115 (Patient Access) and CMS-0057 (Payer-to-Payer, Provider Access API, and electronic Prior Authorization ).Onyx Health’s flagship platform, OnyxOS , delivers a fully managed and cloud-agnostic FHIR-based solution that enables seamless data exchange and compliance with CMS regulations. Emids, with its decades of expertise in design, engineering and digital transformation tailored to healthcare, will augment the delivery of these solutions, ensuring that healthcare organizations can achieve compliance efficiently and effectively. Having worked with leading healthcare organizations in North America, Emids brings deep healthcare expertise and a nuanced understanding of the unique interoperability challenges they face.“CMS interoperability mandates have created a pressing need for healthcare organizations to modernize their data exchange capabilities,” said Susheel Ladwa, CEO of Onyx Health. “By partnering with Emids, we combine our deep technical expertise and proven platform with their extensive digital transformation capabilities to deliver scalable and compliant solutions that empower payers and providers to streamline data exchange”, he added.The partnership will focus on:· Accelerated CMS Compliance: Leveraging OnyxOS, which supports out-of-the-box capabilities for Patient Access API, Provider Directory API, Payer-to-Payer data exchange, and electronic Prior Authorization.· Custom Integration Services: Tailored support to meet the unique needs of healthcare organizations, facilitated by Emids’ domain expertise and Onyx’s FHIR compliance framework.· Long-Term Value Creation: Establishing a scalable foundation for future compliance and business transformation initiatives, including quality reporting, data transparency, and enhanced care coordination.Prasad Chintamaneni, CEO of Emids added, “This partnership is a natural fit, blending Onyx’s industry-leading FHIR platform with Emids’ expertise in delivering customized, AI-driven solutions tailored to healthcare’s unique needs. Together, we are well-positioned to help healthcare organizations navigate the complexities of CMS compliance with confidence, reduce operational barriers, and establish a strong foundation for innovation and connected care that leads to improved healthcare outcomes.”About Onyx HealthOnyx Health is a leader in FHIR-based interoperability solutions, dedicated to helping healthcare organizations meet and exceed CMS interoperability mandates. Its award-winning OnyxOS platform powers seamless data exchange, ensuring compliance and paving the way for innovation in healthcare.About EmidsFounded in 1999 and based in Nashville, Emids is a leading provider of AI-led engineering solutions designed specifically for the healthcare and life sciences industries. With over 25 years of experience, Emids designs human-centered digital solutions and experiences, builds scalable platforms and connects disparate systems to enable interoperability, in its singular mission of advancing the future of health.Media Contacts:EmidsManoj JasraChief Marketing Officer, EmidsEmail: engage@emids.comOnyx Health

