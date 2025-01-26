Rutland Barracks / Ignition Interlock Device Required

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4000515

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: January 26, 2025, at approximately 1008 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 103, Mount Holly, Vermont

VIOLATION: Ignition Interlock Device Required

ACCUSED: Nathan Turco

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Holly, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/26/2025, at approximately 1008 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Through investigation it was determined the operator, Nathan Turco, did not have an ignition interlock device equipped within the vehicle as required.

Turco was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division at a later date.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/10/2025 at 10:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.