Rutland Barracks / Ignition Interlock Device Required

CASE#: 25B4000515
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: January 26, 2025, at approximately 1008 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 103, Mount Holly, Vermont
VIOLATION: Ignition Interlock Device Required
ACCUSED: Nathan Turco
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Holly, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/26/2025, at approximately 1008 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Through investigation it was determined the operator, Nathan Turco, did not have an ignition interlock device equipped within the vehicle as required.
Turco was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/10/2025 at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
