Submit Release
News Search

There were 100 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,098 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Ignition Interlock Device Required

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B4000515

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: January 26, 2025, at approximately 1008 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 103, Mount Holly, Vermont

VIOLATION: Ignition Interlock Device Required

 

ACCUSED: Nathan Turco

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Holly, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/26/2025, at approximately 1008 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Through investigation it was determined the operator, Nathan Turco, did not have an ignition interlock device equipped within the vehicle as required.

Turco was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  3/10/2025 at 10:00 AM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Ignition Interlock Device Required

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more