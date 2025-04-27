St. Albans Barracks // Retail Theft / Threatening in Georgia / Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2002876

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 04/22 and 04/27/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General, US RT 7, Georgia VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft, Threatening

ACCUSED: Unknown / Under investigation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

State Police are requesting public assistance with identifying the female and / or the owner/ operator of the Nissan Frontier Pickup Truck in the attached photos. The female is the suspect in two shoplifting and threatening incidents at the Dollar General on 04/22 and 04/27/2025. Please call the St. Albans Barracks with any information.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at the following link:

https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit