St. Albans Barracks // Retail Theft / Threatening in Georgia / Request for information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2002876
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 04/22 and 04/27/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General, US RT 7, Georgia VT
VIOLATION: Retail Theft, Threatening
ACCUSED: Unknown / Under investigation
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
State Police are requesting public assistance with identifying the female and / or the owner/ operator of the Nissan Frontier Pickup Truck in the attached photos. The female is the suspect in two shoplifting and threatening incidents at the Dollar General on 04/22 and 04/27/2025. Please call the St. Albans Barracks with any information.
Anonymous tips can be submitted at the following link:
