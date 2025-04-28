Berlin Barracks / DUI Crash, Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A3002712

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jae Farnum-Boylan

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 04/27/2025 2305 hours

STREET: VT Route 64

TOWN: Northfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Westview Ridge Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet Pavement

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: David Lisboa

AGE: 49

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda

VEHICLE MODEL: MX-5

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Front-End Damage

INJURIES: NO

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded for a single vehicle crash on VT Route 64 in Northfield. The operator was identified as David Lisboa of Northfield, VT. Investigation determined Lisboa's vehicle crossed over the double yellow line before leaving the roadway and crashing. Further investigation determined Lisboa was impaired and he was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI Drug. Investigation revealed Lisboa had violated court ordered conditions of release. Lisboa was processed at the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks and later released with a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court - Criminal Division.

LODGED: NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Washington Superior Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/10/2025 at 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.