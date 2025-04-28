Berlin Barracks / DUI Crash, Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A3002712
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jae Farnum-Boylan
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 04/27/2025 2305 hours
STREET: VT Route 64
TOWN: Northfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Westview Ridge Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet Pavement
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: David Lisboa
AGE: 49
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda
VEHICLE MODEL: MX-5
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Front-End Damage
INJURIES: NO
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded for a single vehicle crash on VT Route 64 in Northfield. The operator was identified as David Lisboa of Northfield, VT. Investigation determined Lisboa's vehicle crossed over the double yellow line before leaving the roadway and crashing. Further investigation determined Lisboa was impaired and he was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI Drug. Investigation revealed Lisboa had violated court ordered conditions of release. Lisboa was processed at the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks and later released with a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court - Criminal Division.
LODGED: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: NO
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Washington Superior Court - Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/10/2025 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
