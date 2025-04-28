Submit Release
Westminster Barrack / DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B1002926

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs        

STATION: Westminster             

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 04/27/2025 @ 2040 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 462 Pond Road, Vernon, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Amanda M. Forrett                                              

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a vehicle involved in a crash in the Town of Vernon, Windham County, Vermont. Troopers responded and spoke to the operator, Amanda M. Forrett, 40, of the Town of Brattleboro, Windham County, Vermont. Through investigation, it was determined Forrett had operated her motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor. She was subsequently arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Forrett was later released with a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on May 13, 2025, at 0830 AM, for the charge of DUI #2.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/13/2025 @ 0830 AM       

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE ATTACHED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

Tel: (802) 722-4600

Andrew.Kelly-Jacobs@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

