Westminster Barrack / DUI #2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1002926
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/27/2025 @ 2040 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: 462 Pond Road, Vernon, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Amanda M. Forrett
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a vehicle involved in a crash in the Town of Vernon, Windham County, Vermont. Troopers responded and spoke to the operator, Amanda M. Forrett, 40, of the Town of Brattleboro, Windham County, Vermont. Through investigation, it was determined Forrett had operated her motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor. She was subsequently arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Forrett was later released with a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on May 13, 2025, at 0830 AM, for the charge of DUI #2.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/13/2025 @ 0830 AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE ATTACHED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, Vermont 05346
Tel: (802) 722-4600
Andrew.Kelly-Jacobs@vermont.gov
