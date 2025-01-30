TIM TURNER & MOISEY GORBATY Receive International Recognition Through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®

2025 Independent Press Award Winner The Reluctant Conductor by Tim Turner & Moisey Gorbaty Author Tim Turner Author Moisey Gorbaty 2025 Independent Press Award Winner

Elazar, the narrator, will win readers over… the family member fighting typhus is beautiful & poignant (Dickens would approve)… A moving family tale with a strong cast that readers will love.” — Kirkus Reviews

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognized THE RELUCTANT CONDUCTOR BY TIM TURNER & MOISEY GORBATY as a WINNER in the JUDAISM category.​​The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.The Reluctant Conductor, a work of historical fiction, is about a Jewish merchant of World War II-era USSR who employs music to sustain family, find love and survive in a world besieged with bombs, bigotry and hate.The novel, which also won First Place in The BookFest Awards in the Spring of 2024 in the category of Historical Fiction, is now available as an audiobook on most platforms via Spotify’s Findaway Voices. It’s also widely available as a hardcover, paperback and ebook. In addition, Tim Turner and Moisey Gorbaty were notified this week that "The Reluctant Conductor" has advanced to the prestigious finalist level of the Chanticleer Int’l Book Awards (CIBAs) in the Hemingway Book Awards for 20th & 21st c. Wartime Fiction division.In 2025, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD saw participation from journalists, well established authors, and small, medium and large publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Canada, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States.Winners were chosen from publishers such as Amplify Publishing Group, Black Rose Writing, Blackstone Publishing, BookBaby, Calumet Editions, Globe Pequot, Finishing Line Press, Gatekeepers Press, Hachette Go (Blanco of Grand Central Publishing), HarperCollins Leadership, Ideapress Publishing, IVP Kids, Koehler Books, Mad Cave Studios, North Dakota State University Press, Oceanview Publishing, Old Stone Press, Pegasus Books, Post Hill Press, Red T Kid's Media, Rowman & Littlefield, She Writes Press, University of California Press, and University of Georgia Press.“The 2025 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD awardees included the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. "There is no stopping independent publishing. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are excited to showcase this year's honorees to the world.”For more information please visit independentpressaward.com; and to see this year's list of IPA Winners, please visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025winners About the author Tim TurnerThe writer of six plays including the critically acclaimed Out Late, as well as High Time, Chicken and Fish and Prairie Fire, TIM TURNER has written full-time since the early 1980s. He has also written an original screenplay, a libretto, adapted two of his plays into screenplays, and written many short plays. As Executive Director of The Playwrights Group in Los Angeles, he produced Seven Playwrights Exposing Themselves, an evening of short plays, and the next year, Tales from Hollywood Boulevard. He has three photographs in the permanent collection of The New Orleans Museum of Art.As Associate Editor, he was on the team for American City Business Journals, which started The Jacksonville Business Journal, The Charlotte Business Journal and The San Francisco Business Times. His articles and photos have appeared in publications such as Money Magazine, The San Francisco Examiner, Hemispheres, American Banker, and National Real Estate Investor. A fifth-generation native of Durango, Colorado, he lives in Los Angeles and Laguna Beach.About the author Moisey GorbatyA prolific composer and the proprietor of Moisey’s Piano Service, where he tunes and restores pianos, MOISEY GORBATY also teaches piano, guitar, music theory and Russian Language. Born in Kishinev, Moldova, he began playing accordion at the age of four, won his first music competition at age eight, and since the age of fifteen supported his family working as a concertmaster and leader of union bands. He graduated from Stefan Neaga College of Music in 1969, the Moldovan Conservatory of Music in 1973, and served in the Soviet Army from 1973 to 1974. He immigrated to Los Angeles in 1989 via Vienna and Rome, and started his piano service with his wife, a three-year-old daughter, no money, and speaking only Russian.See more reviews on The Reluctant Conductor here: https://turner-gorbaty.com/reviews/ or talking points about the book for readers and book clubs, please visit https://turner-gorbaty.com/readers-book-clubs/

