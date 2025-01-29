OpenDNA Launches TotalRisk+, a Revolutionary AI based Genetic Test for Cancer Screening

GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenDNA, a leading innovator in personalized genetic health, today announced the launch of TotalRisk+, a groundbreaking genetic test designed to assess an individual’s risk for developing breast, colorectal, and prostate cancer. TotalRisk+ is the first-of-its-kind AI based monogenic-polygenic cancer screening test, combining the power of advanced genetic analysis to provide a comprehensive and accurate risk assessment.By analyzing a diverse range of genetic markers, including both rare, high-penetrance mutations and common, low-penetrance variants, TotalRisk+ offers a more precise and personalized approach to cancer risk assessment. This innovative test empowers individuals to take proactive steps towards early detection and prevention, ultimately improving their long-term health outcomes.Key Features of TotalRisk+:* Comprehensive Coverage: Assesses risk for breast, colorectal, and prostate cancer.* Advanced Genetic Analysis: Combines monogenic and polygenic risk assessment.* Personalized Insights: Provides actionable recommendations based on individual risk factors.* Early Detection and Prevention: Empowers individuals to take proactive steps towards better health.“We are excited to introduce TotalRisk+ as the latest addition to our comprehensive genetic screening portfolio,” said Dr. Eran Feldhay, Founder and CEO at OpenDNA. “By leveraging the power of advanced genetic testing and AI, we are able to provide individuals with valuable insights into their cancer risk, enabling them to make informed decisions about their healthcare.”TotalRisk+ is now available to healthcare providers and consumers. For more information, please visit www.open-dna.com or contact info@open-dna.com.About OpenDNAOpenDNA is a leading provider of personalized genetic health solutions. Our mission is to empower individuals to take control of their health through advanced genetic testing and personalized insights. By unlocking the power of their genetic information, individuals can make informed decisions about their lifestyle, preventive measures, and healthcare.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.