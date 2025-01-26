Roger Spitz’s Book "Disrupt with Impact" Named Finalist in the Prestigious Chanticleer International Book Awards

Bestselling 'Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World' by Roger Spitz Harvey Chute Finalist Award Disrupt With Impact, Roger Spitz (Kogan Page)

"Disrupt with Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World" also Selected Finalist for the 2024 Harvey Chute Book Award in Business & Enterprise

The award of "Disrupt With Impact" as Finalist in the '2024 Harvey Chute Award in Business & Enterprise' continues to build on the book’s achievements and accolades since its release in September 2024” — Disruptive Futures Institute

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Disrupt with Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World’ by Roger Spitz has been named Finalist for the prestigious 2024 Harvey Chute Book Awards for Business and Enterprise.

The Harvey Book Awards recognize outstanding works in Business and Enterprise Non-Fiction. The Harvey Chute Book Awards is a genre division of the prestigious Chanticleer International Book Awards (CIBAs).

Published by Kogan Page, the title ‘Disrupt With Impact’ by Roger Spitz has moved forward in the rigorous final judging rounds from all 2024 Harvey Chute Non-Fiction entries to the 2024 Harvey Chute Book Awards FINALIST. As a Finalist, Disrupt With Impact will now be recognized at the Chanticleer Authors Conference (CAC25).

Chanticleer International Book Awards look for the best books across a broad range of categories, from Strategy, Finance, Investing, Technology, Social Media, Communications, Marketing, Economics, and Business, How-To and Guidance, to determine the finalist winners of the Harvey Chute Book Awards.

BOOK ACCOLADES

The award of Disrupt With Impact as finalist in Business and Enterprise continues to build on the book’s achievements since its release in September 2024:

• Critical Acclaim: Reviewers have lauded Disrupt With Impact for its innovative approach to systemic disruptions. Acclaimed by reviewers since its release, Disrupt With Impact offers a “well-illustrated and wide-ranging new approach to large- and small-scale disruptions,” according to Kirkus. The San Francisco Book Review awarded it an impressive rating of 4.5 out of 5, while the Manhattan Book Review noted it as “an engaging and very enlightening read… the kind of book you can always refer to in the future,” with a solid rating of 4 out of 5. BookTrib lauded it as “pure gold,” affirming that it rises above the competition in the crowded business genre.

• Bestseller: After Disrupt With Impact reached #1 in Amazon’s New Releases in September 2024, it quickly climbed to #1 Bestseller in several categories and countries, including the UK, USA, Brazil, India, France, and Germany. The book topped the #1 spot in Systems & Planning, Entrepreneurship, Business Development, Artificial Intelligence, History of Philosophy & Science, and Internet & Software reflecting its broad global appeal.

• Global Recognition: The book has gained widespread recognition for its insightful and comprehensive exploration of systemic change, and has been showcased in several influential forums. Disrupt With Impact was selected for the esteemed Book Corner at the Global Peter Drucker Forum, featured on Drucker TV Live in Vienna, and recognized by the World Economic Forum’s Global Foresight Network in Geneva. It has also been selected by leading industry organizations, including the Authors Series of the IBM Center for the Business of Government Conversations, the Influential Minds series of the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) both in Washington DC, and Nasscom’s Flagship Summit in Bangalore, India.

ABOUT ‘DISRUPT WITH IMPACT’

Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World focuses on four key areas: (i) The New Nature of Disruption, (ii) Systems Innovation and Transformative Change, (iii) The Future of Artificial Intelligence and Decision-Making, (iv) The Disruptive Thinking Canvas to invent the future today.

Imagine navigating the future with a GPS designed for uncertainty. Disrupt With Impact offers a new operating system for today’s world, rejecting outdated playbooks and empowering you to lead in unpredictable times.

At the core of Disrupt With Impact is the power of informed optimism in shaping the futures. The book explores how strategic foresight provides actionable frameworks for decision-making in times of deep uncertainty, and the role of systems thinking in creating virtuous inflection points that drive transformation.

“The true impact of innovation isn’t in its disruptiveness; rather, it lies in its ability to ignite hope, unlock new possibilities and catalyse positive transformations across systems.” - Roger Spitz, Disrupt With Impact

BOOK DETAILS

Title: Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World

Author: Roger Spitz

Book website: www.DisruptWithImpact.com

Citation: Spitz, R. Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World. Kogan Page: London, 2024.

AUTHOR BIO

Roger Spitz is a world-leading authority on strategic foresight and systems innovations. Before founding the influential Disruptive Futures Institute in San Francisco, he served as Global Head of Technology M&A at a major investment bank, advising on transactions totaling over $25 billion. As President of Techistential, the preeminent foresight practice, Roger advises CEOs and boards on strategy under uncertainty and sustainable value creation. Roger is a bestselling author of five books and his frameworks are widely adopted by leading organizations worldwide.

SELECTED REVIEWS EXCERPTS OF DISRUPT WITH IMPACT

“This is an engaging and very enlightening read. It’s the kind of book you can always refer to in the future.” – Manhattan Book Review (rating 4 out of 5)

“A well-illustrated and wide-ranging new approach to large- and small-scale disruptions.” – Kirkus Reviews

“In a world full of books on how to be successful in business, Disrupt with Impact rises to the top. Pure gold!” – BookTrib Review

“…packed with plenty of real-world examples… A step-by-step approach to embracing and driving the kinds of changes… in order to thrive.” – San Francisco Book Review (rating 4.5 out of 5)

“Exceptionally well written, organized and presented, ‘Disrupt With Impact’ is an extraordinary and recommended addition to personal, professional, community, corporate, and college/university library Business Management collections and supplemental MBA curriculum reading lists.” – Wisconsin Bookwatch Business Shelf section, Midwest Book Review

“One of Spitz’s most urgent messages is the need to become AAA: Anticipatory, Antifragile, and Agile. The AAA framework encourages governments, businesses, schools, and individuals to transform their traditional decision-making paradigms amid ongoing disruption.” – Association of Professional Futurists (APF) Compass

