Ellen Glickman Highlights the Dual Nature of Cold Exposure Amidst Polar Vortex

KENT, OH, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As record-breaking cold temperatures grip much of the United States—bringing snow to unexpected regions like Florida, Texas, and Louisiana— Dr. Ellen Glickman , renowned researcher and health expert, urges the public to consider the impact of cold exposure on personal health. While canceled flights, icy roads, and disrupted routines dominate headlines, Dr. Glickman highlights an often-overlooked question: is cold exposure a friend or foe to our well-being?Having spent nearly 40 years researching acute cold exposure (ACE) and cold-water immersion (CWI), Dr. Glickman is at the forefront of understanding how the human body regulates temperature under cold stress. Her studies have informed critical guidelines, such as the American College of Sports Medicine’s recommendations for preventing cold injuries during exercise.“Cold exposure can be both beneficial and harmful,” says Dr. Glickman. “While athletes use cold therapies like cryotherapy to enhance recovery, and mild hypothermia is used medically during surgeries to reduce complications, cold can also pose serious risks if not managed properly.”Dr. Glickman’s research has shown that individual factors—including age, body composition, fitness level, and hydration—significantly influence how well people handle cold exposure. Her findings on shivering thermogenesis, for example, demonstrate how leaner individuals generate heat to maintain core temperature in cold conditions.Dr. Glickman also highlights the critical role of shivering in maintaining core body temperature during cold exposure, emphasizing that not everyone can rely on this mechanism effectively.“Shivering thermogenesis is a primary way the body generates heat in the cold,” she explains. “However, older individuals may experience delayed sensory responses, and others, such as fatigued athletes or those with specific protein deficiencies, may struggle to shiver at all. This underscores the importance of tailoring cold-weather strategies to individual needs, particularly for vulnerable populations.”Dr. Glickman offers actionable advice for staying safe during extreme cold 1. Layer Smartly: Choose moisture-wicking base layers, insulating mid-layers, and windproof outerwear.2. Stay Dry: Wet clothing increases heat loss, so change into dry clothes immediately after sweating.3. Short Loops for Runners: Stick to shorter routes closer to home to avoid hazards if weather worsens.4. Consider Indoor Options: Treadmills are an excellent alternative for those with conditions like Raynaud’s Disease.5. Mind Fatigue: Cold exacerbates tiredness, making rest and proper nutrition essential.Dr. Glickman also underscores the historical and modern lessons of cold exposure. From the tragic consequences of President William Henry Harrison’s prolonged exposure during his 1841 inauguration to the heat-generating movement of football players compared to stationary spectators, these examples remind us that preparation and activity level are key to managing cold’s effects.“Cold exposure can be an incredible ally for recovery, resilience, and even survival when approached wisely,” Ellen Glickman added. “But it requires respect and preparation to avoid its dangers.”As the polar vortex continues to make its mark, Dr. Glickman encourages everyone to embrace the season with care and knowledge—whether by bundling up for outdoor adventures or staying active indoors.About Dr. Ellen Glickman:Dr. Ellen Glickman is a leading expert in exercise physiology with an extensive portfolio that includes approximately 100 scientific journal publications, three technical reports, and a book chapter. A Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine (FACSM), Dr. Glickman serves as a reviewer for prestigious journals, including Medicine in Science and Sport and Exercise. Recognized for her engaging lectures at national and international conferences, Dr. Glickman has partnered with Orbital Research Inc. to advance the field of environmental physiology through innovative technology. She earned her Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh and has held academic positions at Louisiana State University and Kent State University.###Please visit: http://www.ellenglickman.com/ For more information or to schedule an interview with Dr. Glickman, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

