MPD Makes Arrest in Northwest Robberies

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man in multiple robberies in Northwest.

On Friday, January 24, 2025, at approximately 12:18 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 2000 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest. The suspect motioned as if they had a weapon and demanded the victim’s money. The suspect then took the victim’s phone and used a cash app to wire money to themselves before fleeing the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. Additionally, officers recovered a handgun from the suspect. CCN: 25011195

On Friday, January 24, 2025, a 17-year-old male, of Northwest, DC, was charged with Armed Robbery, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, the 17-year-old male, of Northwest, DC, was charged with the below offenses:

• Armed Robbery (Gun): On Thursday, December 5, 2024, at approximately 2:35 p.m., in the 1700 block of Park Road, northwest. CCN:24188461.

• Armed Robbery (Gun): On Monday, December 16, 2024, at approximately 7:54 p.m., in the 1300 block of Park Road, Northwest. CCN: 24194746.

• Armed Robbery (Gun): On Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at approximately 10:35 p.m., in the 3300 block of 17th Street, Northwest. CCN:24195958

• Armed Robbery (Gun): On Sunday, December 29, 2024, at approximately 4:56 p.m., in the 3300 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24201099.

• Assault With A Dangerous Weapon: On Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at approximately 8:36 p.m., in the 3100 block of Hiatt Place, Northwest. CCN: 25003606.

• Robbery (Fear): On Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at approximately 10:09 p.m., in the 1600 block of Irving Street, Northwest. CCN: 25003663.

• Armed Robbery (Gun): On Monday, January 20, 2025, at approximately 3:15 p.m., in the 1300 block of Harvard Street, Northwest. CCN: 25009353

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.