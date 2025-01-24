Senate Bill 176 Printer's Number 115

PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 115

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

176

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, KANE, SAVAL, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, BARTOLOTTA

AND TARTAGLIONE, JANUARY 24, 2025

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JANUARY 24, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937

P.L.2897, No.1), entitled "An act establishing a system of

unemployment compensation to be administered by the

Department of Labor and Industry and its existing and newly

created agencies with personnel (with certain exceptions)

selected on a civil service basis; requiring employers to

keep records and make reports, and certain employers to pay

contributions based on payrolls to provide moneys for the

payment of compensation to certain unemployed persons;

providing procedure and administrative details for the

determination, payment and collection of such contributions

and the payment of such compensation; providing for

cooperation with the Federal Government and its agencies;

creating certain special funds in the custody of the State

Treasurer; and prescribing penalties," in compensation,

providing for eligibility related to domestic violence.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937

P.L.2897, No.1), known as the Unemployment Compensation Law, is

amended by adding a section to read:

Section 402.7. Eligibility Related to Domestic Violence.--

(a) An employe shall not be deemed to be ineligible under

section 402(b) for voluntarily leaving employment or section

402(e) for failure to attend work if, due to a domestic violence

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25