Senate Bill 178 Printer's Number 117

Senate Bill 178
PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - of the opportunity to clarify the assault weapons
manufacturing activities and encourage the assault weapons
manufacturer, within 180 days of the date of receipt of the
notice, to cease the assault weapons manufacturing activities
in order to avoid qualifying for divestment by the public
fund. The notice shall be sent no later than 120 days after
the effective date of this section.
(2) If, within 180 days of the date of receipt of a
notice under paragraph (1), an assault weapons manufacturer
announces by public disclosure substantial action specific to
assault weapons manufacturing, the public fund may maintain
its holdings, but the assault weapons manufacturer shall
remain on the assault weapons manufacturers list pending
completion of the assault weapons manufacturer's cessation of
assault weapons manufacturing activities. Following
completion of an assault weapons manufacturer's cessation of
assault weapons manufacturing activities, the public fund
shall remove the assault weapons manufacturer from the public
fund's assault weapons manufacturers list.
(c) Divestment.--
(1) If, after 180 days following the effective date of
receipt of the notice under subsection (b)(1), an assault
weapons manufacturer has not announced by public disclosure
substantial action specific to assault weapons manufacturing
as specified in the notice, or the public fund determines or
becomes aware that the assault weapons manufacturer continues
to have assault weapons manufacturing activities, the public
fund, within 26 months after the 180-day period, shall sell,
redeem, divest or withdraw from its direct holdings all
securities of the assault weapons manufacturer.

