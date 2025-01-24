Senate Bill 178 Printer's Number 117

PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - of the opportunity to clarify the assault weapons

manufacturing activities and encourage the assault weapons

manufacturer, within 180 days of the date of receipt of the

notice, to cease the assault weapons manufacturing activities

in order to avoid qualifying for divestment by the public

fund. The notice shall be sent no later than 120 days after

the effective date of this section.

(2) If, within 180 days of the date of receipt of a

notice under paragraph (1), an assault weapons manufacturer

announces by public disclosure substantial action specific to

assault weapons manufacturing, the public fund may maintain

its holdings, but the assault weapons manufacturer shall

remain on the assault weapons manufacturers list pending

completion of the assault weapons manufacturer's cessation of

assault weapons manufacturing activities. Following

completion of an assault weapons manufacturer's cessation of

assault weapons manufacturing activities, the public fund

shall remove the assault weapons manufacturer from the public

fund's assault weapons manufacturers list.

(c) Divestment.--

(1) If, after 180 days following the effective date of

receipt of the notice under subsection (b)(1), an assault

weapons manufacturer has not announced by public disclosure

substantial action specific to assault weapons manufacturing

as specified in the notice, or the public fund determines or

becomes aware that the assault weapons manufacturer continues

to have assault weapons manufacturing activities, the public

fund, within 26 months after the 180-day period, shall sell,

redeem, divest or withdraw from its direct holdings all

securities of the assault weapons manufacturer.

