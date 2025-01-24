Senate Bill 179 Printer's Number 118
PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 118
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
179
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COSTA, STREET, SAVAL, COMITTA, KEARNEY, FONTANA,
HUGHES, SCHWANK, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD AND KANE,
JANUARY 24, 2025
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JANUARY 24, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of August 15, 1961 (P.L.987, No.442), entitled
"An act relating to public works contracts; providing for
prevailing wages; imposing duties upon the Secretary of Labor
and Industry; providing remedies, penalties and repealing
existing laws," further providing for remedies and penalties.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 11(e) of the act of August 15, 1961
(P.L.987, No.442), known as the Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage
Act, is amended to read:
Section 11. Remedies and Penalties.--* * *
(e) (1) In the event that the secretary shall determine,
after notice and hearing as required by this section, that any
person or firm has failed to pay the prevailing wages and that
[such] the failure was intentional, [he] the secretary shall
[thereupon] notify all public bodies of the name [or names] of
[such persons or firms] the person or firm and no contract shall
be awarded to [such persons or firms] the person or firm or to
any firm, corporation or partnership in which [such persons or
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
