Submit Release
News Search

There were 314 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,333 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 181 Printer's Number 119

PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 119

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

181

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY COSTA, BARTOLOTTA, STREET, COMITTA, FONTANA,

SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, PHILLIPS-HILL, KANE AND DUSH,

JANUARY 24, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 24, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in primary and election expenses, further

providing for residual funds.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1630 of the act of June 3, 1937

(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is

amended to read:

Section 1630. Residual Funds.--

(a) In the event that a candidate or political committee

terminates its financial activity as such, then the disbursement

of any residual funds remaining in such an account shall be made

in the following manner:

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 181 Printer's Number 119

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more