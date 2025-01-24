Senate Bill 22 Printer's Number 120
PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - accelerate offline violence.
(4) Rates of suicide and self-harm among American
teenagers have grown dramatically in recent years. The
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have found that,
in 2021, three in five girls felt persistently sad and
hopeless, while more than one in four girls reported
seriously considering attempting suicide. These rates have
increased significantly since 2011.
(5) Federal and state policymakers are beginning to
recognize the risks that social media use places on American
youth. A number of recent policy proposals provide parents
and guardians of teenagers with greater oversight over their
children's social media use.
(6) In May 2023, the United States Surgeon General
released a health advisory finding that "more research is
needed to fully understand the impact of social media;
however, the current body of evidence indicates that while
social media may have benefits for some children and
adolescents, there are ample indicators that social media can
also have a profound risk of harm to the mental health and
well-being of children and adolescents." The advisory
recommends a range of policies to consider, including
"policies that further limit access - in ways that minimize
the risk of harm - to social media for all children,
including strengthening and enforcing age minimums."
(7) In addition to empowering parents and guardians to
protect children against these risks, policymakers are
establishing mechanisms to hold social media companies
accountable for harms to children and youth.
(8) Greater oversight of social media platforms will
20250SB0022PN0120 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.