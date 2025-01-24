Senate Bill 182 Printer's Number 121
PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 121
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
182
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, STREET, HAYWOOD, COSTA AND KANE,
JANUARY 24, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 24, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in falsification and intimidation,
further providing for the offense of false reports to law
enforcement authorities.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 4906(c) of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph to read:
§ 4906. False reports to law enforcement authorities.
* * *
(c) Grading.--
* * *
(3) If the violation of subsection (a) or (b) is based
solely on the race or ethnicity of the alleged perpetrator of
the crime or other incident within and not on actual
suspicion that a crime has been or might be committed, the
offense shall be graded as a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
