Senate Bill 186 Printer's Number 125

PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 125
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
186
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY YAW, CULVER, PHILLIPS-HILL, LANGERHOLC, BROOKS,
ARGALL, ROTHMAN, GEBHARD, HUTCHINSON, MARTIN, J. WARD,
BARTOLOTTA, K. WARD, LAUGHLIN, PITTMAN, PENNYCUICK, BAKER,
ROBINSON, STEFANO, BROWN, VOGEL, COLEMAN, DUSH, MASTRIANO,
KEEFER AND PICOZZI, JANUARY 24, 2025
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JANUARY 24, 2025
AN ACT
Providing for the abrogation of regulations relating to the CO2
Budget Trading Program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Short title.
This act shall be known and may be cited as the Abrogation of
CO2 Budget Trading Program Regulations Act.
Section 2. Abrogation of regulations.
The provisions of 25 Pa. Code Ch. 145 Subch. E (relating to
CO2 Budget Trading Program) are abrogated.
Section 3. Effective date.
This act shall take effect immediately.
