Senate Bill 186 Printer's Number 125

PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 125

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

186

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY YAW, CULVER, PHILLIPS-HILL, LANGERHOLC, BROOKS,

ARGALL, ROTHMAN, GEBHARD, HUTCHINSON, MARTIN, J. WARD,

BARTOLOTTA, K. WARD, LAUGHLIN, PITTMAN, PENNYCUICK, BAKER,

ROBINSON, STEFANO, BROWN, VOGEL, COLEMAN, DUSH, MASTRIANO,

KEEFER AND PICOZZI, JANUARY 24, 2025

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JANUARY 24, 2025

AN ACT

Providing for the abrogation of regulations relating to the CO2

Budget Trading Program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Abrogation of

CO2 Budget Trading Program Regulations Act.

Section 2. Abrogation of regulations.

The provisions of 25 Pa. Code Ch. 145 Subch. E (relating to

CO2 Budget Trading Program) are abrogated.

Section 3. Effective date.

This act shall take effect immediately.

