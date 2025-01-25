Ocean engineering transforming production of large-scale metal parts

HUNGERFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, January 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DEEP, the ocean engineering and technology company on a mission to Make Humans Aquatic, has announced the launch of its manufacturing business, called DEEP Manufacturing.

DEEP is building subsea human habitats and requires large, customized metal component parts at unprecedented scale. In reviewing the manufacturing landscape, no traditional process could support DEEP’s requirements, so an investment was made in Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM), which has the capability to manufacture at the scale and speed needed.

DEEP Manufacturing exists to accelerate the deployment of large-scale metal component parts. Initially this is for the manufacture of underwater pressure vessels for DEEP, but the business has the capability and capacity to offer its services to other commercial customers where large scale metal parts are required at speed, such as those in the offshore, maritime, energy and aviation industries.

With 20 Wire Arc systems at their Advanced Manufacturing Centre of Excellence in Avonmouth in the United Kingdom, DEEP Manufacturing will operate one of the largest concentrations of Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing systems in Europe and globally.

Each individual robotic system can produce metallic parts up to three meters in diameter. And through extensive research, development, and investment, DEEP Manufacturing now has the capability to synchronise the operation of a configuration of six multi-arm systems, which can support the production of parts with volumes up to 6.1 meters in diameter, 3.2 meters in height.

The infrastructure investment is supported by further expansion in the workforce at the Avonmouth site, with new roles across multiple engineering disciplines, sales, production, manufacturing, quality and safety.

Louise Slade, COO, said: "We’re excited about the opportunities ahead for DEEP Manufacturing. This spin out will enable us to drive the acceleration of our advanced manufacturing capabilities, bringing innovation and growth through automation and robotics. We believe this will create significant value and growth for the business and our employees here in the Southwest, and significantly contribute to driving Industry 4.0 growth globally."

To underpin the strategic growth of the business, DEEP Manufacturing has also announced the appointment of its new CEO, Peter Richards. Richards has over 25 years’ commercial leadership experience across various industries including manufacturing, energy, legal, and telecommunications. His focus will be on scaling the business, building its capabilities and raising awareness of its commercial offering to other customers.

Richards commented following his appointment: “DEEP Manufacturing is in a prime position to revolutionize the production of large-scale metal components across various industries. I’m excited to be joining the team as we accelerate the growth of the business across diverse markets and regions. We've developed a unique capability, backed by world-class technical expertise, that is contributing to the advancement of UK manufacturing.”

