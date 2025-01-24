MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, January 13, 2025, to Monday, January 20, 2025

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, January 13, 2025, through Monday, January 20, 2025, MPD detectives and officers recovered 34 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, January 13, 2025

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Third Street, Southwest. CCN: 25-005-608

A PT-85 BB Gun was recovered (pictured below) in the 4200 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-006-036

Tuesday, January 14, 2025

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 11th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Angelo Delonte Murray, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-006-187

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Thapelo Mohau Naanyane, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Contempt of CPO/TPO, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-006-463

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Condon Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Henry Thomas Harris, III, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-006-488

A Ruger EC-9s 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of First Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-006-535

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 4200 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Retha Suzanne Koefoed, of Bethesda, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-006-606

Wednesday, January 15, 2025

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 13-year- old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., 25-year-old Tyvell Spencer, of Southeast, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for National Firearms Act, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-006-708

A Ruger Security Six .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-006-836

A Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield EZ M2.0 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Talisa Benika Robertson, of Northeast, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Pistol License Violation. CCN: 25-006-844

Thursday, January 16, 2025

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Lance Maurice Spencer, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-007-297

An Ortgies 6 .35mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 25-007-422

A Ruger EC9s 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 200 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Dennis Lee Thornton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, and Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags. CCN: 25-007-557

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Sixth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Marcus Lawrence, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 25-007-578

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Marcus A. Lawrence, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Carrying Dangerous a Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-007-674

Friday, January 17, 2025

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Fourth Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old David Kwabena Adjei, of Stafford, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-008-128

Saturday, January 18, 2025

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun and Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 25-008-143

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Guy Cummings, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Entry, Contempt – Felony, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-008-187

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the Unit block of 58th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 48-year-old Chez Maurice Howard, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Felony Strangulation, Unlawful Possession Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Threats to do Bodily Harm, and Destruction of Property. CCN: 25-008-215

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of 58th Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-008-225

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Ray Kenneth Spencer, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 25-008-227

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-008-309

A FNH FN 5-7 5.7x28mm caliber handgun, a 5.56mm caliber assault rifle, and a 7.62mm caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 200 block of 35th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 33-year-old Christopher Davon Condrey, of Southeast, D.C., 24-year-old Faith Mertise Nelson, of Southeast, D.C., and 27-year-old Malik Plunkett, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-008-428

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Nathaniel Tyson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Implements of a Crime, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-008-610

Sunday, January 19, 2025

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of 14th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Desean Antonio Jenkins, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-008-652

A Century Arms TP9DA 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 25-008-937

A 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Second Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Hasibur Meah, of College Park, MD, for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person while Armed, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol – Prior Felony, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-009-016

A Smith & Wesson M&P 40 BB gun was recovered in the 1300 block of Spring Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of a BB Gun. CCN: 25-009-033

Monday, January 20, 2025

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Springfield Armory XD5 Bitone .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the intersection of Alabama Avenue & G Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Glen Clarence Ellis, of Glen Burnie, MD, and 22-year-old Trevon Lamar Baker, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, National Firearms Act, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-009-377

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

