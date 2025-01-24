MPD Makes Arrest in 31st Street Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an armed carjacking in Southeast.

On Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at approximately 9:14 p.m., the victim was seated in their vehicle in the 2700 block of 31st Street, Southeast. The victim was approached by three suspects who pointed a gun at the victim and demanded the victim’s property and vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle.

On Wednesday, January 22, 2025, a search warrant was conducted on a residence in Southeast. A 16-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order for the above offense. He was also charged with Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Receiving Stolen Property

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24124315