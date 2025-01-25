New Music: Tori Martin's "Abilene," A Heartbreaker With Throwback Vibe - Follow Up To Her Recent #1

Tori Martin's "Abilene" Tori Martin Credit: Joe Leaphart

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entertainer and LuckySky Music recording artist Tori Martin ’s newest single, “ Abilene ,” offers a throwback late ‘70s vibe with a mid-tempo groove that gives her voice ample room to shine. The track is available on all streaming platforms . “It’s a song that speaks to wind-blown heartache, wide open plains and the search for the road you need to move on,” Martin notes.“This type of song is my musical backbone,” says Tori of this heartbreak tale. “All the miles I’ve travelled to sing at honky tonks and opry houses have made this type of music my own. There will be more of this traditional sound on my upcoming album for sure.”In late December radio programmers requested the track ahead of its planned January 24 release, and “Abilene” has already jumped to #35 on the TRRR chart. KNES Radio’s Buzz Russell remarks, “I absolutely LOVE IT! She is just killing it on this song.” Rudy Fernandez of Abilene’s KMWZ Radio says, “I predict this will be #1 in no time.”“Abilene” follows Martin’s recent #1 TRRR, “Lost In The Country,” her first ever #1 record.Anywhere and nowhere specialIs where you go when your heart can’t settleAnd God knows I don’t wanna leaveBut I can’t stay in Abilene, Oh no (DiLuigi/Martin/Manna/Warner)Recorded at Blackbird Studio in Nashville and produced by LuckySky Music’s Bill Warner, the track features prominent Music City A-list players Russ Pahl (steel guitar), Mike Brignardello (bass), Tim McDonald (piano), Bill Warner (nylon guitar), Jeff King and Rob McNelly (electric guitar), Pat McGrath (acoustic guitar), and Steve Brewster (drums). Matt Singleton and Kirsti Manna added the background vocals. For Warner, it is one of his favorite productions. He says, “Tori is an authentic country singer that transcends her years on this song. I love how she launches into the chorus along with the heart-tugging descending minor chords.”Martin recalls writing the song in 2022 with Bill DiLuigi, Kirsti Manna and Bill Warner. “I was on a radio tour, and we were all in the car heading to Abilene. I remember saying to them, ‘I can’t stay in Abilene because the wind makes me crazy,’ and from there the ideas started flowing.”Currently, Tori is busy writing songs and spending time in the studio with producer Warner. In February, she will film the companion music video for “Abilene” and attend CRS.ABOUT TORI MARTINBorn in sunny Ft. Walton Beach, Florida this military brat lived in several states before landing in Azle, Texas at the age of seven. She spent most of her life just outside of the Dallas/Fort Worth area where she began singing in the local church choir. She cut her teeth on classics from Johnny Cash and Tammy Wynette, courtesy of her grandfather “Paw-Paw,” and by the age of 14 she was performing at opry houses all over Texas. In 2014, Renegade Radio Nashville named her one of the “New Faces of Country.” Martin competed on Season 14 of ABC TV’s American Idol but departed the show in the Hollywood round. Taking all her experiences and a big dose of courage, Tori moved to Nashville in 2017. It didn’t take long before the talented singer/songwriter found herself co-writing with some of the city’s most famous tunesmiths, and it’s a path that has felt blessed from the start. A chance meeting at a mixer led to her working with producer Bill Warner and she signed to the Nashville based indie label, LuckySky Music shortly thereafter. Now, the two creatives are carving a path that is uniquely her own. With single releases like “What Would Dolly Do,” “Steppin’ In It” and “Lucky,” which reached #42 on the Billboard Indicator chart, Tori’s modern traditional Country sound is steeped in her roots as a true-blue Texan singer. Her recent single, “Lost In The Country,” reached #1 on the Texas Regional Radio Report, Top 25 on the CDXTraction Texas Chart and Top 15 on their True Indie Chart. She released the seasonal, “Warm For December” in November. Tori was named one of the “Future Faces” of 2024 at the TRRR Music Awards, and she recently toured with Drew Baldridge on select dates of his Fall 2024 tour. When she is not on the road, Tori enjoys antiquing, decorating and spending time with her husband and their two golden retrievers, Duke and Daisy, and French bulldog, Lucky. Her latest single is the groove-oriented heartbreaker “Abilene.”

