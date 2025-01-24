Funding Available for the Texas Clean Fleet Program
AUSTIN – The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is now accepting applications for the Texas Clean Fleet Program (TCFP) with an estimated $16 million in grant funding available for fleet owners in Texas to replace aging diesel vehicles with new hybrid or alternative fuel vehicles. Grants may reimburse up to 80% of the cost of the new vehicle.
Grants are available for entities who own and operate a fleet of 75 or more on-road vehicles in Texas and who apply to replace at least 10 of those vehicles with new hybrid or alternative fuel vehicles powered by:
- electricity
- compressed natural gas
- liquified natural gas
- hydrogen
- propane
- a mixture of fuels containing at least 85% methanol by volume (M85).
Detailed TCFP eligibility requirements and instructions for how to apply for the grant can be found on the TCFP site. Applications will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. CST, March 21, 2025.
Information about other emission reduction grant programs at TCEQ can be found at www.terpgrants.org , by calling 800-919-TERP (8377), or email at TERP@tceq.texas.gov.
