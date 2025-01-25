Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on Feb. 4, 5, 6, 11, 25 and 26, 2025

MARYLAND, January 25 - For Immediate Release: Friday, January 24, 2025

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

Feb. 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Feb. 3 at 2 p.m.

Resolution to approve Supplemental Appropriation #25-41 to the FY25 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, COVID-19 Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance Contractor Support, $374,156 (Source of Funds: General Fund: Undesignated Reserves)

Feb. 5, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Feb. 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.

The Council will receive testimony on the FY26 Capital Budget, amendments to the FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) and Supplemental Appropriations to the FY25 Capital Budget for County Government, Montgomery County Public School, Montgomery College, Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, Washington Suburban Transit Commission, Revenue Authority, Housing Opportunities Commission, and municipality and State projects. The Council will also receive testimony on the FY26-31 WSSCWater Capital Improvements Program (CIP).

Feb. 11, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Feb. 10 at 2 p.m.

Bill 1-25, Emergency Medical Services Transport Insurance Reimbursement Program, would enable Fire and Rescue Services personnel to inquire about insurance coverage for the limited purposes of providing transportation to an alternative destination or providing treatment in place, define certain terms related to the Emergency Medical Services Insurance Reimbursement Program, and generally amend the law governing the Emergency Medical Services Insurance Reimbursement Program.

Feb. 25, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Feb. 24 at 2 p.m.

Feb. 26, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Feb. 25 at 5 p.m.

The Council will hold a public hearing on the Bethesda Minor Master Plan Amendments on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at 7 p.m., at the Bethesda Regional Services Center, East-West Conferences Rooms, 4805 Edgemoor Lane, Bethesda, Maryland 20814.

A full list of upcoming public hearings is available on the Council Calendar. Review the public hearing frequently asked questions for additional information.

To testify in-person or remotely during a live public hearing at the Council Office Building, residents need to preregister on the Council's web page. Residents may also choose to provide pre-recorded testimony in written, audio or video formats or submit testimony by mail.

Send testimony by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Public hearings will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

