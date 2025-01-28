Digital Beachhead CEO Recognized as Expert at Prestigious AI & Cybersecurity Institute

The Tortora Brayda Institute, renowned for its global efforts in advancing secure technologies, acknowledges the most accomplished professionals in the field.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Beachhead, a leading provider of innovative cybersecurity solutions, proudly announces that its CEO, Mike Crandall, has been recognized as an Expert at the prestigious Tortora Brayda Institute for AI & Cybersecurity. This esteemed acknowledgment underscores Crandall’s exceptional contributions to the fields of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.

Carlo Tortora Brayda de Belvedere, the Institute's Executive Chairman and Founder stated; "This recognition is a testament to Mike's significant expertise, professional achievements, and valued contributions to advancing the mission of our institute. His remarkable work in Cyber Risk Management has not only demonstrated his commitment to excellence but has also reinforced our shared vision of fostering innovation, ethical practices, and collaborative solutions in AI and cybersecurity."

The Tortora Brayda Institute for AI & Cybersecurity, renowned for its global efforts in advancing secure and ethical AI technologies, acknowledges only the most accomplished professionals in the field. Crandall’s inclusion reflects years of leadership, innovation, and unwavering commitment to fostering a safer digital landscape for organizations worldwide.

“This recognition is not just a personal honor but a testament to the entire Digital Beachhead team,” said Crandall. “It reinforces our mission to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions and highlights the importance of collaboration between industry and thought leaders to address evolving digital threats.”

Under Crandall’s leadership, Digital Beachhead has made significant advancements, including the launch of its $1-a-day endpoint protection with 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) monitoring. This innovative solution has empowered businesses of all sizes to access enterprise-grade cybersecurity, ensuring robust defense mechanisms against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.

In addition to driving Digital Beachhead’s success, Crandall actively advocates for global cybersecurity awareness, contributing to forums, research initiatives, and policy discussions. He joins a distinguished network of Tortora Brayda Institute Fellows and Experts who collaborate to shape the future of secure and ethical AI integration across industries.

About Digital Beachhead

Digital Beachhead is a premier cybersecurity firm specializing in innovative solutions that empower organizations to safeguard their digital assets. With a mission to provide affordable and comprehensive cybersecurity services, Digital Beachhead leverages cutting-edge technology and a dedicated team of experts to deliver unparalleled protection. For more information, visit https://www.digitalbeachhead.com.

About Tortora Brayda Institute for AI & Cybersecurity

The Tortora Brayda Institute is a global think tank dedicated to fostering trust, collaboration, and innovation in AI and cybersecurity. The institute brings together experts from diverse sectors to develop ethical and effective strategies that address the challenges of a rapidly evolving digital world. For more information, visit https://www.tortorabrayda.org/.

