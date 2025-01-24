Laredo CBP officers apprehend local man wanted on felony indecency with a child warrant

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Laredo Port of Entry yesterday apprehended a local man with an outstanding felony warrant for an alleged sex offense involving a child.

“Our frontline officers continue to uphold our border security mission and demonstrated that through a recent apprehension of a man wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for a sex-related offense involving a child,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Apprehensions of persons wanted for heinous crimes like these perfectly illustrate CBP’s continued commitment to keeping our communities safe.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Thursday, Jan. 23, CBP officers at Gateway to the Americas Bridge referred pedestrian Juan Geronimo Hernandez, 35, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of indecency with a child issued by Webb County Sheriff’s Office. CBP officers transported Hernandez to Webb County jail for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

