Displaying the Technology That Keeps the DoD Cybersecure at WEST 2025

When it comes to protecting the sensitive data stored on these networks, the robust cyber-defense posture that the NIKSUN platform provides is of indescribable importance.” — Sunny Pruthi, Director, Special Projects of NIKSUN, Inc.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In modern military operations, the criticality of cybersecurity cannot be underestimated as operations heavily rely on digital systems like communication networks, sensors, and software, making them vulnerable to cyber-attacks that could significantly disrupt mission capabilities, compromise sensitive information, and potentially jeopardize national security.

“The potential for cyber-attacks to disrupt critical functions like navigation, weapons systems, communication, and logistics is an existential threat that can significantly hinder military operations. When it comes to protecting the sensitive data stored on these networks, the robust cyber-defense posture that the NIKSUN platform provides is of indescribable importance. Not only can this technology deter potential adversaries from even attempting cyber-attacks, but it also provides complete situational awareness of all attempts made, including who launched the intrusion and against whom, what they attempted to do, when they conducted their actions, where they are located, and how they aimed to cause disruption. This critical intelligence is turned into actionable insights and automated actions to maintain stability in critical operations. This is why NIKSUN has sustained its placement on the approved list of leading national and international defense forces,” said Sunny Pruthi, Director, Special Projects of NIKSUN, Inc., the worldwide leader in cybersecurity, compliance, availability, and network-to-application performance monitoring.

The cutting-edge technology of NIKSUN that has been protecting the country over the last few decades will be on display at the WEST 2025 Show in San Diego, California. WEST 2025 is the largest West Coast Sea Service operations event focused on technology solutions in use now, and under consideration by, the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. This leading industry event will be held in the San Diego Convention Center at 111 West Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101 from January 28th to the 30th, 2025.

Sunny continued, “As naval bases, shore facilities, and modern warships rely on interconnected systems that are connected to global networks, they expose themselves to wider cyber threats. That’s where the secure, stable, and effective technology of NIKSUN, which is proven to be the highest grade of defense available worldwide, helps protect sensitive information and save critical assets in a multitude of military institutions.”

About NIKSUN, Inc.

NIKSUN is the recognized worldwide leader in making the Unknown Known. The company develops a highly scalable array of real-time and forensics-based cybersecurity, compliance, availability, network performance management, and application performance management solutions for government and intelligence agencies, service providers, financial services companies, and businesses such as retailers and manufacturers. NIKSUN's award-winning appliances deliver unprecedented flexibility and packet capture power. The company's patented real-time analysis and recording technology is the industry's most comprehensive solution for secure and reliable network infrastructure and services. NIKSUN, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, has sales offices and distributors throughout the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

NIKSUN, NetDetector, NetDetectorLive, NetVCR, NetOmni, Supreme Eagle, and other NIKSUN marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NIKSUN, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other products and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, including a complete list of NIKSUN marks, visit NIKSUN's website at www.niksun.com.

About WEST 2025

Sea Service leaders today confront profound and rapidly changing threats in a landscape of increasingly complex challenges. At WEST, January 28-30, 2025, delegates engage with Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard leaders and industry and academia experts in this extraordinary opportunity to explore the depths of the unique issues they confront.

At WEST 2025 delegates have an opportunity to engage in discussions, network with peers, and be a part of devising the needed solutions to enhance operational capabilities that overcome evolving threats. Gain knowledge and forge connections while discovering the latest platforms, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced capabilities crucial to supporting maritime operations. Read more at www.westconference.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.