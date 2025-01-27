12th Tribe Launches Workwear Collaboration with Corporate Culture Comedian and Social Media Star, Corporate Natalie

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 12th Tribe , the renowned women’s clothing and accessory brand, is proud to announce the launch of its exciting new partnership with social media sensation, Natalie Marshall, also known as Corporate Natalie . Marshall, who built her massive following creating humorous takes on corporate culture and life, thoughtfully co-designed the collection with 12th Tribe to meet the style needs of Gen Z and Millennial women in the workplace. The collection is now available to shop exclusively on 12thTribe.com.The 23-piece collection includes workwear essentials such as tailored blazers, button-ups, midi dresses, trousers, skirts, trench coats, and accessories like belts and blue light glasses. Sizes range from XS to XXL, with prices from $48 to $140. Each piece combines professionalism with comfort, offering modern options for every workday.Expressing her excitement, Marshall shared: “Since we started returning to the office post-pandemic, one of the most common questions I receive on social media is, ‘What do I wear to work now?’ Early in 2024, my team set a goal to empower women through workwear. We quickly realized there was a gap in the market for affordable, stylish, and professional attire.”She continued, “When 12th Tribe reached out about a workwear collaboration, it felt like the perfect match. Our goal was to create a one-stop shop for everything you need to dress for a full week in the office. The line includes everything from dresses to blazers to blue light glasses, striking a delicate balance between self-expression and class. Demi and the team have been incredible partners in bringing our shared vision to life, and I can’t wait for everyone to see the collection!”Demi Marchese, Founder and CEO of 12th Tribe, commented: “I’ve always admired how Corporate Natalie blends professionalism with humor and authenticity—she makes the 9-to-5 look effortlessly chic while keeping it real. So when we teamed up for this collaboration, we knew it had to be more than just workwear—it had to be a head-to-toe vibe that brings confidence and style to ambitious women everywhere. Natalie kept it sleek, we made it fun, and together we created a collection that’s equal parts powerful and playful. Classic, polished styles with a 12th Tribe twist—because dressing for work (and beyond) should never be boring.”The collection allows customers to create multiple looks from a single garment, such as the Tory Mocha Twill Blazer, which can be styled five different ways. From the Tory Mocha Twill Midi Skirt to the Kate Black Drop Waist Bubble Hem Midi Dress, these versatile pieces make it easy for professionals to elevate their wardrobe and transition from day to night.The full collection will be available starting January 27th, 2025, exclusively at 12thTribe.com. Campaign assets are available HERE About 12th Tribe12th Tribe is a premier women's clothing and accessory brand celebrated for its stylish, versatile, and affordable fashion. Founded by Demi Marchese in 2015, the brand began as a passion project inspired by Marchese's and her friends' tastes. 12th Tribe aims to create a chic, sexy, and comfortable lifestyle for women without breaking the bank. The brand’s mission is to dress women for their favorite memories, offering fully fitted outfits from everyday wear to memorable events, concerts, and travel. Notable celebrity fans of the brand include Paris Hilton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Halsey, Peyton List, and Alex Hall.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.