Senate introduces bill requiring price disclosures on ads for prescription drugs

Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Jan. 23 introduced the Drug-price Transparency for Consumers Act, legislation supported by the AHA that would require price disclosures on advertisements for prescription drugs. The bill would help ensure that consumers are able to make more informed decisions on prescription drugs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.