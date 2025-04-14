Resources for Navigating Transformation and Change

This is an incredibly dynamic and transformative time for health care. One resource I have found incredibly helpful in speaking with many of you and engaging in strategic discussions are the fact sheets provided by the AHA. These concise, simple documents offer a wealth of information around key issues, what the AHA is doing and why, and how you can engage with these efforts.

There are likely to be substantial changes in health care policy during the new administration, and these fact sheets are great tools for advocating with your legislators and understanding the implications on the financial sustainability of our hospitals and health systems. Topics include enhanced premium tax credits, Medicaid, site-neutral payments, 340B drug pricing and more.

The AHA is focused on addressing these challenges head on with Congress, the administration, regulatory bodies and the courts to shape policy that advances our long-term viability and efforts to provide quality patient care. Our 2025 Advocacy Agenda is focused on:

Ensuring access to care.

Strengthening the health care workforce.

Advancing quality and health care system resiliency.

Leading innovation in care delivery.

Reducing health care system costs for patient care.

We will be talking about these key advocacy priorities and pressing issues facing our field at the AHA Annual Membership Meeting May 4-6 in Washington, D.C. I hope to connect with many of you there as we engage in insightful conversations with policymakers, legislators and thought leaders.

Each of us has influence to use on behalf of our patients, caregivers and communities, and every vote matters. Together as a field, we have the power to make a difference. When we work together, we speak with a voice that is loud, clear and effective. Because we are here to care for the neighbors in our communities no matter what headwinds we face.

Helping You Help Communities: Key AHA Resources