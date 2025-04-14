Submit Release
AHA podcast: Ambient AI Technology at Cleveland Clinic — Reducing Physician Burnout and Enhancing Patient Care 

Cleveland Clinic's Eric Boose, M.D., family medicine physician and associate chief medical information officer and Rohit Chandra, executive vice president and chief digital officer, discuss the clinic's initial pilot of ambient listening technology, lessons learned from implementation and what's on the horizon for artificial intelligence in health care. LISTEN NOW 

 

