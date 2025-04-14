ASHE releases 2025 Hospital Construction Survey 

Achieving operational and survey readiness on day one is an issue that many health care facilities professionals continue to grapple with, according to findings from the 2025 Hospital Construction Survey conducted annually by the American Society for Health Care Engineering’s Health Facilities Management magazine. In addition to tracking yearly data on new construction, renovation, infrastructure and technology projects trending at health care organizations across the U.S., this year’s survey explores the myriad strategies hospitals use to ensure new projects operate as they were originally designed and examines the most common barriers facilities overcome to meet that goal. READ MORE

