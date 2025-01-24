Advisory details how cyber actors deployed vulnerabilities in attack on Ivanti cloud products 

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and FBI Jan. 22 released an advisory explaining how cyberthreat actors “chained” vulnerabilities — deploying multiple vulnerabilities in rapid succession — during attacks on certain versions of Ivanti Cloud Service Appliances in September. Threat actors used an administrative bypass, structured query language and remote code execution vulnerabilities during the attack. The agencies said the actors gained initial access, obtained credentials and implanted webshells on victim networks.

“These attacks serve as another reminder of the importance of patch management in defending networks,” said Scott Gee, AHA deputy national advisor of cybersecurity and risk. “Think of this as a thief using bolt cutters to get through a perimeter fence, using a pry bar to force the door to the building open, and then using a hammer to break the glass protecting the jewels they came to steal. The good news for network defenders in this instance regarding Ivanti is that each of these tools can be detected.”

CISA and the FBI strongly encouraged network administrators to upgrade to the latest supported version of Ivanti CSA.

“Any hospitals still using outdated versions of Ivanti CSA should update their systems immediately,” Gee said. “If unable to remove the outdated version, network security teams should implement detections based on the indicators of compromise in the advisory and understand the risk posed by this vulnerable technology.”

For more information on this or other cyber and risk issues, contact Gee at sgee@aha.org. For the latest cyber and risk resources and threat intelligence, visit aha.org/cybersecurity.