Hartzell’s Composite Talon Propeller Approved for GB1 GameBird Aircraft
“The Talon propeller outperforms the factory-standard four-blade wood-core propeller in numerous ways.”PIQUA, OH, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Propeller, in collaboration with renowned aerobatic pilot Sean D. Tucker, has earned FAA Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval for its cutting-edge composite three-blade Talon carbon fiber propeller and spinner, now available for the entire GB1 GameBird fleet.
— Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge
Offered through Hartzell’s Top Prop program, the 77.5-inch diameter Talon propeller delivers a range of enhancements. These include:
a 5-8% increase in enroute climb performance at 120 KIAS
5% increase in maximum climb at 90 KIAS
and more than a 20% reduction in takeoff ground roll.
In addition, the Talon propeller has improved handling offering exceptional propeller response and aerodynamic braking for formation flight and aerobatics. Its unlimited life blades and 1,000-hour/six-year Time Between Overhaul (TBO) is backed by an exceptional warranty through the first overhaul.
“The Talon propeller outperforms the factory-standard four-blade wood-core propeller in numerous ways,” said Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge. “With growing interest in the market, we’re excited to make this high-performance propeller available to all GB1 owners.”
Proven Performance with Sean D. Tucker
The Talon propeller has already demonstrated its capabilities under FAA Field Approval, thanks to Sean D. Tucker, who has flown it extensively on his GB1 GameBird with impressive performance gains.
Tucker described his hands-on experience: “In a head-to-head race between my GameBird equipped with the Talon and a factory-standard model, the difference was astounding. At full throttle, the Talon felt like having an extra 30 horsepower. The thrust improvement is unmatched, especially crucial in formation flying and aerobatics.”
Tucker also noted that the Talon prop remained within noise decibel limits, adding, “There’s nothing but good news here—more thrust, superior performance, and no additional noise.”
About the GB1 GameBird
The GB1 GameBird, powered by the Lycoming 303 horsepower AEIO-580 engine, features an empty weight of 1,080 pounds and a useful load of 900 pounds. Before the addition of a Hartzell Talon propeller, it offered an 83-gallon fuel capacity, a maximum level speed of 205 knots, a climb rate of 2,600 fpm, and a service ceiling of 15,500 feet.
With Hartzell’s Talon propeller upgrade, GB1 GameBird owners can unlock greater performance, making this aerobatic aircraft an even more compelling choice for pilots seeking top-tier capabilities.
Tucker said the following: “I am the proud owner of a GB1, serial #16. It is absolutely the most exciting high performance two seat aerobatic flying machine in the world. Now Hartzell put the cherry on top with the Talon propeller. More thrust, more robust, Built on Honor.”
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Propeller is a global leader in advanced aircraft propeller design and manufacturing. With more than a century of experience, the company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information, visit https://hartzellprop.com.
About Hartzell Aviation
Hartzell Aviation is an outstanding group of General Aviation companies and products. The storied brands include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. For more information, visit https://hartzellaviation.com.
