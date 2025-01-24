California Supreme Court rejects use of antiquated map in Oakland land dispute

In an unanimous decision, the state's high court agreed with the city that because the parcel had always been sold as one piece, it has never been carved into lots under the California Subdivision Map Act. As a result, the owner will have to seek the city's approval if they want to carve it up into separate developments.

