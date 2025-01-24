Trump diversity order sparks pushback from attorney groups

Trump in an executive order on Tuesday included state and local bar associations as targets for federal civil probes into private-sector diversity, equity and inclusion programs that may “constitute illegal discrimination or preferences,” along with medical associations, publicly traded companies and major nonprofits and universities.

