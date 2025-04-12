Audiences are still skeptical about generative AI in the news

Nearly half of Americans say they don’t want news from generative artificial intelligence, according to a wide-ranging study from Poynter and the University of Minnesota on how audiences feel about AI. Twenty percent of people say publishers shouldn’t use AI at all.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.