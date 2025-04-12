Chief Justice speaks out against intimidation of lawyers

Briefly addressing a Chancery Club reception for the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice said that not only is judicial independence important, but so is the freedom of lawyers to represent clients and cases without fear of retribution.

