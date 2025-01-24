Stephen Shaya, M.D., to Speak at Arab Health 2025 on Global Healthcare Investments

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stephen Shaya, M.D., Executive Servant Leader at J&B Medical and Managing Director of Akkad Holdings, will be a featured speaker on the key panel: "Investing in KSA’s Healthcare Future: Achieving Vision 2030."Arab Health is one of the most significant healthcare conferences globally, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to address the most pressing issues in healthcare. In an era where healthcare challenges transcend borders, Dr. Shaya's insights will be invaluable. With his extensive experience as Executive Servant Leader at J&B Medical and Managing Director at Akkad Holdings, he embodies the spirit of innovation and collaboration needed to navigate today’s complex healthcare environment.The panel will delve into essential topics such as best practices in planning and executing healthcare mega-projects, challenges in financing, infrastructure, and stakeholder alignment, leveraging advanced technologies in smart healthcare city designs, and addressing scalability and sustainability in the healthcare ecosystem. The panel discussion will be moderated by Malek El Husseini, Healthcare Asset Manager at SEE Capital in Dubai, UAE. The panelists include Dr. Adel Al Marshad, Senior Advisor for Biotechnology & Healthcare at the Royal Commission for Riyadh City in Riyadh, KSA; Dr. Björn Zoëga, Deputy CEO of KFSH&RC in Riyadh, KSA; and Dimitri Livadas, CEO of Saudi Chemical Pharma in Riyadh, KSA.Arab Health is a premier platform for fostering collaboration and innovation in the healthcare sector, making it an essential event for industry leaders and stakeholders. As we strive to balance risk and reward in both emerging and established healthcare markets, the insights shared at this panel will shed light on how we can collectively push the boundaries of what is possible in global health. This is a moment for reflection on our roles as healthcare leaders and a call to action for strategic collaboration that prioritizes equity and positive impact."We are incredibly excited for Arab Health 2025, where minds will meet, ideas will flourish, and together we can forge a path toward a healthier, more equitable future for all," said Dr. Shaya. "Innovation and collaboration are the keys to unlocking a brighter future in healthcare. It always seems impossible until it's done, and at Arab Health 2025, we will make the impossible possible."In addition to his role at J&B Medical and Akkad Holdings, Dr. Shaya is also the Chairman of Shamekh Life Sciences, LLC (SLS) which recently announced the commencement of IV solutions manufacturing operations in Saudi Arabia. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the company, solidifying its commitment to enhancing healthcare access and quality within the Kingdom. The new manufacturing facility will produce a wide range of essential IV solutions, adhering to the highest international quality and safety standards. "This endeavor aligns perfectly with our vision of improving healthcare outcomes by providing access to high-quality, affordable, and locally produced essential medicines," said Dr. Shaya. "We are confident that this initiative will contribute significantly to the growth of the Saudi Arabian healthcare sector and enhance patient care across the Kingdom."This expansion underscores SLS’ dedication to supporting the Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and enhance local manufacturing capabilities. By establishing a robust domestic pharmaceutical industry, the company contributes to job creation, technology transfer, and improved healthcare self-sufficiency within the Kingdom.About J&B Medical: J&B Medical is a recognized market leader in healthcare focused on enhancing the quality of life, improving clinical outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs for consumers and businesses. Services include insurance-covered and emergency-medical supplies, retail at home, veterinary products, and medical technology solutions. J&B Medical is a nationally certified Women's Business Enterprise. For more information, please visit us at JandBMedical.com.About Akkad Holdings: Akkad Holdings is the family office of Stephen Shaya, M.D., whose family owns J&B Medical. J&B is a world-class family of businesses that span across all aspects of medical-related care, including insurance-covered products, national managed care contracts, medical-surgical products, retail home-care products, technology solutions, and serves as one of the largest third-party billers of consumable medical products in the United States. J&B owns HNC Virtual Care Solutions, which manages a telehealth company serving customers worldwide.About Shamekh Life Sciences: Shamekh Life Sciences is a leading healthcare solutions provider committed to improving access to quality healthcare. With a strong focus on innovation and patient-centric solutions, the company offers a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products and services.Contact: Mae Castanares, Investor Relations mae at sivmd dot com

