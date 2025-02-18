J&B MEDICAL, POSSIBILITIES FOR CHANGE, AND AMERIHEALTH CARITAS LA JOIN NFL LEGEND MARSHALL FAULK FOR 'HUDDLE FOR HEALTH'

Marshall Faulk, Dr Jennifer Salerno, Dr. Loretta Dumontet, Kyle Viator, Carl Rashid

Healthcare Leaders and Beloved Pro-Athlete Champion Unite in a Nationwide Movement to Support Youth with Schoolwide Mental Health Screening

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earlier this month, during Super Bowl week in New Orleans, J&B Medical, a leader in healthcare technology, proudly shared its collaboration with Dr. Jennifer Salerno, Founder and CEO of Possibilities for Change (P4C), Dr. Loretta Dumontet, Behavioral Health Medical Director at AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana, and NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk.Carl Rashid, Corporate Affairs and Business Development at J&B Medical joined youth health advocates and NFL Alumni Health for its "Huddle for Health" symposium on February 4, 2025. "Rising Together: A Game-Changing Movement to Improve Youth Mental Wellness" explored the importance of schoolwide mental health screening as part of a growing nationwide movement to improve youth mental health.Rashid articulated the mission: "We know that social media can create a false narrative for kids, making them feel like their lives are lacking. We want to break down those barriers and show kids that they're not alone. Our technology isn't just about screening; it's about supporting kids with real interventions and resources."Dr. Jennifer Salerno explained: “We do a lot of research, we find out a lot of really good things, but then how do we get that to the people that really need it? We worked with a trauma expert to take trauma-informed practices, as well as health equity framework, and put that into a technology that's responsive to both.” Salerno continued, “What we've done with this technology is really use those principles to engage youth with images, with audio. They see one question at a time to help them really focus in on what they're being asked. They're more honest, they feel supported at the end.”Marshall Faulk, NFL Alumni (Saint Louis Rams, Indianapolis Colts), Super Bowl Champion, and Pro Football Hall of Famer, shared his personal story demonstrating the need for deeper awareness around youth mental health. "Growing up, coming from nothing, not having access to the best healthcare—you don't understand where to get help, I shared with the coach, the things that I was feeling, what I was going through, and he coached me more than just on the football field — he started coaching me in life. He suggested, 'You should speak with a therapist.'” Faulk continued, “And at the age of 21, while I was a millionaire, not happy with who I was becoming, I sought out and got help. I started to realize in those times when as I was going through my therapy, it was stemming back from things as a kid, things that as a kid that when you grow up in a poverty-stricken community, these are things that you just tough through."Dr. Loretta Dumontet shared holistic family psychologist Ashleigh Warner's quote: "Beneath every behavior there is a feeling. And beneath every feeling there is a need. And when we meet that need rather than focus on the behavior, we begin to deal with the cause, not the symptom." Dumontet continued, "That's the goal here—intervening early to help the child before the behaviors get worse and the consequences more severe."Statistics from the CDC emphasize the urgency of this program: One in three youth experiences persistent feelings of sadness, one in six has made a suicide plan, and one in four lacks a trusted adult in their lives. In response, the Rising Together: Schoolwide Mental Health Screening™ program provides vital resources and interventions to K-12 students nationwide, fostering an environment where mental health is de-stigmatized and prioritized.By combining strong clinical expertise, cutting-edge technology, and broad collaboration—what Salerno calls "radical partnership"—J&B Medical, P4C, and partners like AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana are equipping professionals, parents, and youth-serving organizations with evidence-based tools and real-time data to improve youth mental health outcomes.Mary Shaya, CEO of J&B Medical, expressed her enthusiasm about the new collaboration, stating, "J&B is very excited to partner with AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana and Possibilities for Change to further our mission of giving all kids a healthy start and closing the health equity gap. J&B embeds health equity into all products and services provided across our great Country. Now more than ever, we must all unite to create awareness of mental health issues in our children and provide them with the support needed so every child receives a healthy start to their life".Rising Together: Schoolwide Mental Health Screening™ empowers schools to screen K-12 students for a full range of mental health and other risks, ensuring timely interventions and personalized care for at-risk youth. As a complementary resource, Teen Speakprovides parents and caregivers with evidence-based tools and strategies to improve communication with their teens, fostering stronger relationships and creating a supportive environment for positive youth development.According to data from /\D/\M (Assessment Data Analytics Management), P4C's first-in-nation youth risk screening and intervention technology, the impact of the Rising Together program is already significant, with reports indicating a 42% improvement in depressive symptoms, a 40% improvement in anxiety symptoms, and 78% of parents feeling more confident in discussing challenging situations with their teens.For more information on how to get involved and play your role in helping youth live safer, healthier, more successful lives:• Visit jandbmedical.com • Visit possibilitiesforchange.org and sign up for the mailing list to receive updates and access to critical resources.• Watch the replay of “ Rising Together: A Game-Changing Movement to Improve Youth Mental Wellness. About J&B MedicalJ&B Medical is a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions that enhance data-driven insights and improve healthcare outcomes. With a focus on empowering healthcare professionals, J&B Medical works at the intersection of innovation and accessibility to support the needs of youth and their communities. Visit us at https://www.jandbmedical.com/ About Possibilities for ChangePossibilities for Change (P4C) is committed to improving youth wellness through evidence-based screening tools, cutting-edge technology, and comprehensive support systems. P4C empowers schools, healthcare providers, and families with the resources needed to identify risks early, provide timely interventions, and ensure ongoing care, helping young people live healthier, safer, and more successful lives. Learn more at https://possibilitiesforchange.org/

