Stephen Shaya, M.D., Joins Bienvenido’s Empresarios as Honorary Board Member

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a momentous event held during Inauguration Week, Bienvenido’s Empresarios announced Stephen Shaya, M.D., as an honorary board member. Bienvenido’s Empresarios is dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and promoting the principles of free enterprise within the Hispanic community. Dr. Shaya's appointment underscores his commitment to advancing healthcare initiatives and empowering underserved communities through collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors.The event, coinciding with the Presidential Inauguration, saw attendance from top cabinet members and business leaders from both Latin America and the United States, highlighting the coalition's significant mission and widespread support.Bienvenido’s Empresarios is a coalition comprised of prominent executives and business leaders who are united in their mission to educate, engage, and empower the next generation of Hispanic entrepreneurs. This initiative aims to instill an understanding of the economic systems that uplift communities, particularly in the context of strengthening bilateral relations between the United States and Mexico."I am deeply honored to join Bienvenido’s Empresarios as an honorary board member," said Dr. Shaya. "Together, we can transform lives by championing free enterprise and ensuring access to healthcare for all. By fostering innovation and collaboration, we can build a brighter, healthier future for our communities."Dr. Shaya brings a wealth of experience to the board. Currently serving as the Executive Servant Leader at J&B Medical, a globally recognized healthcare solutions provider, and as the Managing Director of Akkad Holdings, his family office, Dr. Shaya, has devoted his career to improving patient access, quality of care, and innovative healthcare delivery models. His extensive background in healthcare management and his entrepreneurial spirit uniquely positions him to contribute valuable insights to the coalition's mission.Abraham Enriquez, Founder and President of Bienvenido’s Empresarios, shared his thoughts on Dr. Shaya's appointment “Dr. Stephen Shaya exemplifies the kind of visionary leadership that drives meaningful change in our communities. His commitment to innovation, collaboration, and improving lives aligns perfectly with the mission of Bienvenido Empresarios. We are proud to welcome him as an honorary board member and look forward to the impact his expertise will have in empowering the next generation of Hispanic leaders and strengthening the bonds between our communities and nations." Enriquez remarked.Bienvenido’s Empresarios not only celebrates Hispanic entrepreneurship but also advocates for positive bilateral relations and the principles of free trade that underpin successful economies. As an honorary board member, Dr. Shaya will significantly contribute to guiding initiatives that educate young entrepreneurs and create pathways for success within the Hispanic community.About Bienvenido’s EmpresariosBienvenido’s Empresarios is a coalition of top executives and business leaders dedicated to exposing the principles of free enterprise and entrepreneurship to the Hispanic community. By raising the next generation of patriotic business leaders, the coalition seeks to preserve the principles of free trade and enhance positive relations between the United States and Mexico. For more information or to get involved, please visit: https://www.bienvenido.us/initiatives/bienvenidos-empresarios About J&B Medical:J&B Medical stands at the forefront of the healthcare industry, recognized for its dedication to improving the quality of life, enhancing clinical outcomes, and driving down healthcare costs for consumers and businesses alike. With a commitment to innovation, J&B offers a comprehensive range of services, including insurance-covered and emergency medical supplies, home care products, and cutting-edge medical technology solutions. As a nationally certified Women's Business Enterprise, J&B Medical is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion within the healthcare landscape. For further information, please visit JandBMedical.com.About Akkad HoldingsAkkad Holdings is the family office of Stephen Shaya, M.D., overseeing a diverse portfolio of businesses within the medical sector. From managed care contracts to telehealth services, Akkad is committed to advancing healthcare solutions that address the needs of patients and providers alike. By fostering innovation and collaboration, Akkad Holdings strives to be at the forefront of healthcare evolution, championing the cause of equitable access to quality medical care for all.

