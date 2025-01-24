FDLE arrests Okeechobee fugitive in lewd and lascivious battery, child abuse case

January 24, 2025

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested fugitive Travis Samuel Allen, 29, of Okeechobee, for failure to appear for trial on child sex abuse charges.

On Nov. 20, 2024, FDLE was requested by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) to locate Allen after he absconded from house arrest. Allen was on house arrest awaiting trial after HCSO arrested him in 2023 on felony lewd and lascivious battery and felony child abuse by impregnating a child under 16 years old by a person over 21 years old charges.

FDLE agents and HCSO investigators, working jointly on the case, identified a residence where Allen was staying.

While serving a warrant at the residence, Allen was taken into custody after attempting to flee the property.

He was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail on Jan. 17. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 20th Judicial Circuit.

The case was investigated by FDLE Fort Myers and HCSO. The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest. The investigation remains active.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us

