Submit Release
News Search

There were 778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,757 in the last 365 days.

FDLE arrests Okeechobee fugitive in lewd and lascivious battery, child abuse case

For Immediate Release
January 24, 2025

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested fugitive Travis Samuel Allen, 29, of Okeechobee, for failure to appear for trial on child sex abuse charges.

On Nov. 20, 2024, FDLE was requested by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) to locate Allen after he absconded from house arrest. Allen was on house arrest awaiting trial after HCSO arrested him in 2023 on felony lewd and lascivious battery and felony child abuse by impregnating a child under 16 years old by a person over 21 years old charges.

FDLE agents and HCSO investigators, working jointly on the case, identified a residence where Allen was staying.

While serving a warrant at the residence, Allen was taken into custody after attempting to flee the property.
He was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail on Jan. 17. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 20th Judicial Circuit.

The case was investigated by FDLE Fort Myers and HCSO. The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest. The investigation remains active.

For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
Info@fdle.state.fl.us
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FDLE arrests Okeechobee fugitive in lewd and lascivious battery, child abuse case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more