Adopt a Highway volunteers racked up big stats during 2024

PHOENIX – Volunteers with the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Adopt a Highway program helped keep our state grand in 2024 by removing 10,400 bags of litter while contributing 17,891 hours of labor worth $538,000.

“These impressive numbers only begin to tell how Adopt a Highway volunteers are making a significant difference in Arizona,” said Mary Currie, ADOT’s Adopt a Highway Program Manager. “State highways that provide a first impression for many visitors, and making sure they are as clean as possible enhances Arizona’s natural beauty.”

Representing 871 volunteer groups that have adopted state highway miles, 7,686 of these dedicated individuals participated in Adopt a Highway cleanups last year, mainly outside of Arizona’s metropolitan areas.

There’s plenty of opportunity for even more Arizonans to become Adopt a Highway volunteers. Civic-minded individuals, families, religious groups and others may receive two-year permits to clean up roadside litter on highway segments, usually a mile in each direction and largely in rural areas, that are deemed safe for volunteers.

Groups agree to pick up litter in an adopted stretch at least once per year and preferably three or more times a year. They coordinate with ADOT to arrange for safety vests, litter bags and training for pickup events and then report the results.

Another benefit: Each adopted stretch has a recognition sign bearing the Adopt a Highway group’s name.

For more information and to join our Adopt a Highway family, please visit azdot.gov/AdoptAHighway.