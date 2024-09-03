Kokomo24/7® Joins the AWS Partner Network

Kokomo24/7® takes the latest step towards expanding its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) by joining the AWS Partner Network (APN).

NORTHBROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the latest step towards expanding its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Kokomo24/7is proud to announce it is joining the AWS Partner Network (APN). The APN is a global community of partners that leverages programs, expertise and resources to build, market and sell customer offerings.By joining the APN, Kokomo24/7will now provide its clients with deeper access on AWS, including developer resources and even greater expertise, ensuring the Kokomo24/7software platform continues to evolve.Kokomo24/7is an enterprise SaaS solutions platform built on a unique “layering” architecture, allowing for the easy customization of roles, responsibilities and reporting, which directly results in greater flexibility for our clients to quickly create a variety of solution modules from a single platform to address a wide range of challenges across educational, government and business needs. Kokomo24/7‘s current bundle of proven and tested turn-key modules is based on technology best-practices honed over the years, solving the most common issues facing any organization and made available for rapid implementation.From its inception in 2018, Kokomo24/7has trusted AWS. By pairing the robust functionalities of the Kokomo24/7platform with the reliability of AWS’s cloud-computing infrastructure, Kokomo24/7continues to offer a reliable and proven product suite to leading national and global organizations.“I decided to build the Kokomo24/7platform on AWS because of its scalable, reliable and secure infrastructure. Given my background, I understand the importance of having a reliable technical infrastructure in creating flexible and efficient business solutions. I’m pleased the relationship between Kokomo24/7and AWS continues to expand,” said Daniel J. Lee, CEO and Founder of Kokomo Solutions Inc. (Kokomo24/7).Going forward as an AWS Partner, Kokomo24/7will continue to enhance its platform and uphold its commitment to make schools, workplaces and communities healthier and safer for all.About Kokomo24/7: Since 2018, Kokomo24/7’s unique configuration-based platform has helped more than 120 leading national and global organizations respond quickly to complex business and operational challenges. The Kokomo24/7platform continues to evolve to efficiently meet the unique needs of every organization in the areas of health and safety, wellness, communications, compliance, accountability and incident management.

