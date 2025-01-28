Haply Robotics’ MinVerse Takes Center Stage at CES 2025 and Launches on Kickstarter

Introducing the MinVerse: Haply Robotics' groundbreaking 3D touch device that transforms digital creation by bringing tactile feedback to life. From pixels to forces you can feel, the MinVerse redefines how creators interact with 3D worlds. Haply Robotics' MinVerse steals the show at CES 2025 with its groundbreaking haptic technology, earning top honors in multiple categories. Global recognition: Haply Robotics shares insights into the MinVerse’s groundbreaking technology during international media interviews at CES 2025.

Following Global Acclaim at CES, the MinVerse by Haply Robotics Invites Backers to Help Usher in the Future of Haptic Technology

Our success at CES 2025 is a testament to our commitment to democratizing advanced haptic technology. This device represents a mini-universe of creation, accessible to everyone, right at their desk.” — Colin Gallacher, President & Co-Founder of Haply Robotics.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haply Robotics, a global leader in haptic innovation, proudly announces the Kickstarter launch of the MinVerse , following its celebrated debut at CES 2025. The MinVerse, a revolutionary 3D haptic mouse that redefines digital interaction, has already garnered critical acclaim, winning top industry awards, including:1. CES Innovation Award Winner – Meta Category2. CES Innovation Honoree – XR Technologies & Accessories Category3. Yanko Design Award Winner4. Planète Techno Award WinnerThese accolades solidify the MinVerse as a groundbreaking advancement in haptic technology, setting new standards for how creators, gamers, and designers engage with the digital world.Celebrated at CES 2025The MinVerse made waves at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, where hundreds of attendees from around the world flocked to Haply Robotics’ booth. Visitors experienced firsthand the precision and realism of this first-of-its-kind 3D haptic mouse, exploring how it enables users to feel textures, shapes, weight, and resistance in digital environments. The MinVerse opened imaginations to exciting possibilities in 3D modeling, virtual sculpting, gaming, and beyond, solidifying its reputation as a transformative leap in haptic technology.Building Momentum with the Kickstarter Launch – January 28, 2025With this success, Haply Robotics is thrilled to launch the MinVerse on Kickstarter, inviting supporters to help bring the future of touch-enabled digital interaction to life. By joining the campaign, backers will not only gain early access to this cutting-edge technology but also enjoy exclusive offers, early-bird pricing, and the chance to shape the evolution of the MinVerse through their feedback and engagement.“Our mission has always been to democratize haptic technology and make it accessible to creators everywhere,” said Colin Gallacher, President & Co-Founder of Haply Robotics. “The MinVerse Kickstarter campaign is a unique opportunity for the creative community to come together and help us unlock the full potential of this revolutionary device.”The Kickstarter campaign offers an open invitation to anyone passionate about design, gaming, or innovation to become part of a growing community that’s pushing the boundaries of how we interact with digital spaces.Revolutionizing Interaction with the MinVerseCompact and user-friendly, the MinVerse bridges the gap between the physical and digital worlds, making the precision of human touch available at your fingertips. Key features include:1. Advanced haptic feedback: Feel textures, weight, elasticity, and fine details as though they were real.2. Versatile functionality: Intuitive support for both 2D and 3D movements, perfect for modelling, sculpting, and gaming.3. Ergonomic design: Lightweight and portable, enabling seamless use from the studio to the café.4. Open-source platform: Integrates with tools like Blender, RoboDK, and Haply’s HARP software.Why Kickstarter?Kickstarter is more than a crowdfunding platform—it’s a place to build community, validate innovation, and collaborate with the creators and enthusiasts who inspire us. By participating in the campaign, backers are helping to shape the future of haptic technology while gaining early access to a product that promises to transform digital experiences.Join the CampaignThe MinVerse Kickstarter campaign is live as of January 28, 2025. Don’t miss your chance to become part of this exciting journey and be among the first to explore a new dimension of digital creation.To learn more and pledge your support, visit our Kickstarter page or go to www.haply.co About Haply RoboticsBased in Montreal, Canada, Haply Robotics is dedicated to redefining digital engagement through innovative haptic solutions. With its flagship product, the Inverse3, and the consumer-friendly MinVerse, Haply Robotics envisions a world where intuitive haptic devices are as ubiquitous as the mouse and keyboard.For more information about Haply Robotics, the MinVerse, or its Kickstarter launch, visit www.haply.co or follow us on social media.

